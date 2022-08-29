Menu
2020 Chevrolet Colorado

64,523 KM

Details Description

$48,998

+ tax & licensing
Langley Chrysler

778-726-0815

Contact Seller
Z71 Leather/ Bluetooth/ Power Seats

Location

19418 Langley Bypass, Surrey, BC V3S 7R2

Contact Seller

64,523KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9150949
  • Stock #: LC1438
  • VIN: 1GCGTDEN6L1223904

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 64,523 KM

Vehicle Description

Off Road Suspension, Heated Seats, Remote Engine Start, Aluminum Wheels, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Power Seat, Wireless Charging, Touch Screen, Teen Driver Technology, Streaming Audio, Remote Keyless Entry, Cruise Control, SiriusXM

Full-size trucks seem old-fashioned when you're driving this modern, midsize Chevy Colorado. This 2020 Chevrolet Colorado is for sale today.

This Chevrolet Colorado offers a new take on the midsize pickup truck. With its combination of rugged good looks, advanced technology, capable towing ability and fuel efficient engine, the Colorado is the truck that helps you push every boundary and accept any challenges. From tackling urban streets to driving off the beaten path, this pickup is definitely worth a first, second and third look. This crew cab 4X4 pickup has 64,523 kms. It's white in colour . It has a 8 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 308HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine.

Our Colorado's trim level is Z71. Upgrading to this Z71 trim is a great choice as it comes with a larger 8 inch color touchscreen display - featuring Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 6 speaker audio system and wireless streaming audio. It also includes unique aluminum wheels, an off-road suspension, automatic locking rear differential, automatic climate control, heated front seats, an EZ lift and lower tailgate, rear vision camera, leather wrapped steering wheel, 4G LTE and available built-in Wi-Fi, 4-way power driver and passenger seat, remote keyless entry, teen driver technology and so much more!


Book your Test Drive TODAY! All of our vehicles undergo a meticulous 121 multi-point inspection from one of our certified technicians. We guarantee our inspections and give you a complementary Powertrain warranty for 3 months or 5000 km from time of purchase so you know you are buying only the highest quality vehicles with peace of mind. CarProof reports available!

PLEASE NOTE
In light of recent events and to protect the health and safety of our customers and teammates, we are limiting the number of people in the store.
We are offering at home test-drives and deliveries as well as a new online virtual sales experience to better serve you during these difficult times.
SALES: sales@langleychrysler.com / 604-305-2862
SERVICE: service@langleychrysler.com / 604-305-2991

See all our used vehicles at www.langleychrysler.com or visit us today at 19418 Langley Bypass Surrey, BC. Contact us at 604-534-5355 to schedule a test drive today or send in a request online for more information.
All vehicles are subject to the following: Documentation Fee $699, Fuel Surcharge $149, Finance Placement $500, Safety & Convenience Warranty $599. Dealer #C3916.
19418 Langley Bypass, Surrey, BC V3S 7R2

