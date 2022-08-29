2020 Chevrolet Colorado

$48,998 + taxes & licensing 6 4 , 5 2 3 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9150949

9150949 Stock #: LC1438

LC1438 VIN: 1GCGTDEN6L1223904

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 64,523 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.