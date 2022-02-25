$145,998+ tax & licensing
$145,998
+ taxes & licensing
2020 Chevrolet Corvette
3LT Cat Back Exhaust/ Accident Free/ Low KM/ Forged Aluminum Rims
Location
Langley Chrysler
19418 Langley Bypass, Surrey, BC V3S 7R2
778-726-0815
CALL
Used
- Listing ID: 8323017
- Stock #: LC1165
- VIN: 1G1Y82D48L5102912
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Aspen WhiteTriCoat/Super Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
The first ever mid engine Corvette is a break from tradition, and this super car killer was born with the same fighting spirit as it always has. This 2020 Chevrolet Corvette is for sale today.
The 2020 Chevrolet Corvette is a mid engine sports car that has captivated enthusiasts and casual drivers alike. It will render your expectations obsolete with precision performance and incredible technology. From its aggressively sculpted exterior and driver-oriented cockpit, this beautiful Corvette is a combination of brilliant engineering and purpose-driven design making it an instant classic. It's aspen whitetricoat/super black in colour . It has a 8 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 490HP 6.2L 8 Cylinder Engine.
Our Corvette's trim level is 3LT. Upgrading to this 3LT Corvette is a great choice as it comes with GT2 leather bucket seats that are power adjustable, an 8 inch colour touchscreen with navigation, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a Bose Performance series audio system, wireless charging and heads up display. You will also receive a custom leather wrapped interior package with sueded microfibre-wrapped upper trim, rear park assist and a rear vision digital mirror, blind spot detection, remote engine start, steering wheel mounted cruise control and audio controls, a heated steering wheel for added comfort, signature LED lights and stylish aluminum wheels. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Leather Seats, Bose Premium Audio, Hud, Android Auto, Apple Carplay, Wireless Charging.
Book your Test Drive TODAY! All of our vehicles undergo a meticulous 121 multi-point inspection from one of our certified technicians. We guarantee our inspections and give you a complementary Powertrain warranty for 3 months or 5000 km from time of purchase so you know you are buying only the highest quality vehicles with peace of mind. CarProof reports available!
PLEASE NOTE
In light of recent events and to protect the health and safety of our customers and teammates, we are limiting the number of people in the store.
We are offering at home test-drives and deliveries as well as a new online virtual sales experience to better serve you during these difficult times.
SALES: sales@langleychrysler.com / 604-305-2862
SERVICE: service@langleychrysler.com / 604-305-2991
See all our used vehicles at www.langleychrysler.com or visit us today at 19418 Langley Bypass Surrey, BC. Contact us at 604-534-5355 to schedule a test drive today or send in a request online for more information.
All vehicles are subject to the following: Documentation Fee $699, Fuel Surcharge $99, Finance Placement $500, Safety & Convenience Warranty $599. Dealer #C3916.
o~o
Vehicle Features
Leather Seats
Rear Wheel Drive
Oil life monitoring system
remote start
Heated Steering Wheel
Remote Vehicle Starter System
Steering wheel, leather-wrapped
Steering column, power tilt and telescopic
Windows, power with driver and passenger Express-Down/Up
Cruise control, electronic with set and resume speed
Defogger, rear-window, electric
Steering wheel, heated
Seat adjuster, power passenger lumbar control
Visors, driver and passenger illuminated vanity mirrors, covered
Vehicle health management provides advanced warning of vehicle issues
Aluminum Wheels
Glass, Solar-Ray light-tinted
Wipers, front intermittent
Headlamps, LED
Rear Park Assist
DAYTIME RUNNING LAMPS
Side Blind Zone Alert
Rear cross traffic alert
Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to help encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain available vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from be...
Bose premium audio
HD Radio
WIRELESS CHARGING
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Wireless Charging for devices
4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Air filtration system with pollen filter
Navigation
Park Assist
HUD
LED Lights
Blind Spot Detection
REMOVABLE ROOF PANEL
Performance data and video recorder
Antenna, integral front and rear
Hatch release, push button open
Seats, heated and vented driver and passenger
Universal Home Remote includes garage door opener, 3-channel programmable, located on driver visor
Calipers, Black-painted
Seat adjuster, passenger 8-way power
Frame, aluminum structure
4G LTE
Airbags, frontal and side-impact, driver and passenger with Passenger Sensing System
Carbon Flash Exterior Badge Package
Exterior accents, Carbon Flash, side vents and front/rear grille accents
Mirrors, outside heated, power-adjustable, power-folding driver-side auto-dimming with turn signal indicators
Air conditioning, dual-zone automatic climate control individual climate settings for driver and passenger, with outside temperature display
Cargo nets, 2
Chevrolet Connected Access (Subject to terms. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Custom Leather Wrapped Interior Package features leather-wrapped upper instrument panel, door trim panels and console
Gauge cluster, 12" diagonal colour with driver information display with multiple selectable modes and gauge configurations
Head-Up Display colour display with 3 modes: tour, sport, track; can display speed, gear, tach, shift lights, turn signals, bright headlamps, turn-by-turn navigation, g-metre, speed limit, lap times
Lighting, interior, theater dimming
Memory Driver and Passenger Convenience Package includes steering wheel and outside mirrors plus seat memory for both driver and passenger; key fob or door button activated
Seat adjuster, driver power bolster
Seat adjuster, passenger power bolster
Seat belt colour, Black ((HZN/HUF) Natural Dipped interior comes with (3N9) Tan seat belt colour; (HTO) Tension/Twilight Blue interior comes with (3A9) Tension Blue seat belt colour.)
Steering wheel controls, audio, voice recognition, cruise and Driver Information Centre
Sueded Microfibre-Wrapped Upper Interior Trim Package includes headliner, visors, trim above windshield and rear window, and A-pillar trim
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc 12.6" (321 mm) front and 13.3" (339 mm) rear brake rotors
Engine, 6.2L V8 DI, high-output Variable Valve Timing (VVT), Active Fuel Management (AFM) (490 hp [365.4 kW] @ 6450 rpm, 465 lb-ft of torque [627.8 N-m] @ 5150 rpm)
Exhaust, aluminized stainless-steel with stainless-steel tips
Steering, power, magnetic rack-and-pinion, variable assist
Suspension, Corvette standard
Audio system feature, Bose Performance Series Sound System with 14 speakers
Near Field Communication (NFC) allows customers to quickly and easily pair their compatible phone to the infotainment system by simply holding it up to the vehicle's infotainment screen; also known as "one-touch pairing"
