2020 Chevrolet Equinox

261,888 KM

Details Features

$37,996

+ tax & licensing
$37,996

+ taxes & licensing

White Rock Volkswagen

778-736-0334

2020 Chevrolet Equinox

2020 Chevrolet Equinox

Premier

2020 Chevrolet Equinox

Premier

Location

White Rock Volkswagen

2092 152nd Street, Surrey, BC V4A 4N8

778-736-0334

$37,996

+ taxes & licensing

261,888KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 9485895
  Stock #: PG120637B
  VIN: 2GNAXYEX9L6208112

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Grey
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Mileage 261,888 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
AWD
9 Speed Automatic

