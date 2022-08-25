2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Aluminum Wheels

Tire carrier lock, keyed cylinder lock that utilizes same key as ignition and door

Tailgate and bed rail protection cap, top

CornerStep, rear bumper

Wheelhouse liners, rear

Glass, deep-tinted

Door handles, chrome

Taillamps, LED with signature

Bumper, front (Body-colour.)

Bumper, rear (Body colour.)

Cargo tie downs (12), fixed rated at 500 lbs (226.8 kg) per corner

Fog lamps, front, LED

LED Cargo Area Lighting located in pickup bed, activated with switch on centre switch bank or key fob

Chevytec spray-on bedliner, Black with Chevrolet logo (does not include spray-on liner on tailgate due to Black composite inner panel)

Grille (Chrome bars with high gloss Black mesh and Chrome/Bronze inserts.)

Tailgate, gate function power up/down with power lock and release

Lamps, cargo area, cab mounted integrated with centre high mount stop lamp, with switch in bank on left side of steering wheel