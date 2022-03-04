Menu
2020 Chrysler 300

38,837 KM

$38,999

+ tax & licensing
Go Dodge Surrey

855-996-3023

2020 Chrysler 300

6280 120 Street (Scott Road), Surrey, BC V3X 1Y7

38,837KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8537111
  • Stock #: PA02597
  • VIN: 2C3CCABG9LH158457

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 38,837 KM

Vehicle Description

**VEHICLE WAS ORIGINALLY PRICED AT $46,999. SAVE THOUSANDS TODAY!This 2020 Chrysler 300Sfeaturing LEATHER HEATED FRONT SEATS, NAVIGATION, BACK-UP CAMERA, DUAL-PANE PANORAMIC SUNROOF, power driver and passenger seats, air conditioning with dual zone temperature control, Bluetooth, 4G LTE Wi-Fi hot spot, AppleCarplay& Google Android Auto, a leather wrapped steering wheel with mountedaudio andcruise control, dual remote USB charging port, audio jack input for mobile devices, remote start system, security alarm, rear 60/40 folding seats, LED fog lamps, and 20-inch Dark Bronze aluminum wheels.Here at Go Dodge Surrey, one of our certified technicians did a 140 point safety inspection as well as a fresh oil change so this 2020 Chrysler 300S can get back on the road. Act now, call 1 877 391 7574 to get behind the wheel of this exciting ride today!This vehicle may be leased or financed by anyone*, however, due to the recent increase in fraudulent vehicle purchase activity, Go Dodge Surrey reserves the right to decline any form of payment, including but not limited to cash, bank draft, certified cheque, EFT, or credit card.*on approved credit, see dealer for details.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Rear Wheel Drive
Keyless Start
Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Panoramic Roof
Rear Defrost
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
8 Cylinder Engine
V6 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
A/T
Premium Synthetic Seats
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Gasoline Fuel
8-Speed A/T
Cross-Traffic Alert
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription
WHEELS: 20" X 8" BLACK NOISE ALUMINUM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

