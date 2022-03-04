$38,999+ tax & licensing
2020 Chrysler 300
Go Dodge Surrey
6280 120 Street (Scott Road), Surrey, BC V3X 1Y7
- Listing ID: 8537111
- Stock #: PA02597
- VIN: 2C3CCABG9LH158457
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 38,837 KM
Vehicle Description
**VEHICLE WAS ORIGINALLY PRICED AT $46,999. SAVE THOUSANDS TODAY!This 2020 Chrysler 300Sfeaturing LEATHER HEATED FRONT SEATS, NAVIGATION, BACK-UP CAMERA, DUAL-PANE PANORAMIC SUNROOF, power driver and passenger seats, air conditioning with dual zone temperature control, Bluetooth, 4G LTE Wi-Fi hot spot, AppleCarplay& Google Android Auto, a leather wrapped steering wheel with mountedaudio andcruise control, dual remote USB charging port, audio jack input for mobile devices, remote start system, security alarm, rear 60/40 folding seats, LED fog lamps, and 20-inch Dark Bronze aluminum wheels.Here at Go Dodge Surrey, one of our certified technicians did a 140 point safety inspection as well as a fresh oil change so this 2020 Chrysler 300S can get back on the road. Act now, call 1 877 391 7574 to get behind the wheel of this exciting ride today!This vehicle may be leased or financed by anyone*, however, due to the recent increase in fraudulent vehicle purchase activity, Go Dodge Surrey reserves the right to decline any form of payment, including but not limited to cash, bank draft, certified cheque, EFT, or credit card.*on approved credit, see dealer for details.
Vehicle Features
