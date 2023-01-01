$CALL+ tax & licensing
2020 Dodge Challenger
R/T
Location
Used
- Listing ID: 10028874
- Stock #: 20000A
- VIN: 2C3CDZBT0LH121418
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2020 Dodge Challenger is really entering its golden age. With all the heritage of being one of the last pony cars in the 60s and 70s, and all the technology that the new iteration uses, the Dodge Challenger is certainly going to remembered as a classic muscle car in the future. Own a piece of history in this powerful, practical, and iconic Dodge Challenger. It's nice in colour . It has a 8 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 375HP 5.7L 8 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Challenger's trim level is R/T. This Challenger R/T a true American Muscle Car. Heavy duty engine cooling, performance suspension, Sport mode, Super Trak Pak, and a functional hood scoop deliver more performance and power than you may think. All the while, you stay comfy and safe with interior accents, leather wrapped performance steering wheel with cruise and audio control, in cluster display, auto dimming rear view mirror, dual zone automatic climate control, power driver seat, proximity key, remote start, brake assistance, rear parking assistance sensors, and a rear view camera. Stay connected with the Uconnect 4 infotainment system with a touchscreen, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth, 2 USB ports and an AUX jack. On the exterior, you get LED tail lamps, aluminum wheels, power heated mirrors, dual exhaust tips, automatic headlamps with halo LED accents, and fog lamps. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Performance Suspension, 5.7l Hemi V8 Engine, Aluminum Wheels, Android Auto, Apple Carplay, Uconnect, Hood Scoop.
Used Vehicle purchases at White Rock Dodge ( DL# 40754) are subject to Fees Totaling $899 Documentation (Government Levies - as per FCA Canada) plus $500 finance placement fee and All Applicable Taxes.
Our history of continued excellence is backed by putting your interests at the forefront to help you find the vehicle you need. We're conveniently located at 3050 King George Blvd in Surrey. Our team of automotive experts look forward to meeting and serving you! DL# 40754 o~o
Vehicle Features
Interior
remote start
Rear View Camera
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Mechanical
Performance Suspension
Powertrain
5.7L Hemi V8 Engine
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Additional Features
hood scoop
UConnect
