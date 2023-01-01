Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Dodge Challenger

0 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

White Rock Dodge

604-531-9156

Contact Seller
2020 Dodge Challenger

2020 Dodge Challenger

R/T

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Dodge Challenger

R/T

Location

White Rock Dodge

3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-9156

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
CALL
Used
  • Listing ID: 10028874
  • Stock #: 20000A
  • VIN: 2C3CDZBT0LH121418

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 20000A
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

With a comfortable back seat, impressive safety and comfort features, and one of the biggest, fastest motors available in a car, the 2020 Challenger is here to be your everyday driver and your race car all in one. This 2020 Dodge Challenger is for sale today.

The 2020 Dodge Challenger is really entering its golden age. With all the heritage of being one of the last pony cars in the 60s and 70s, and all the technology that the new iteration uses, the Dodge Challenger is certainly going to remembered as a classic muscle car in the future. Own a piece of history in this powerful, practical, and iconic Dodge Challenger. It's nice in colour . It has a 8 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 375HP 5.7L 8 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.

Our Challenger's trim level is R/T. This Challenger R/T a true American Muscle Car. Heavy duty engine cooling, performance suspension, Sport mode, Super Trak Pak, and a functional hood scoop deliver more performance and power than you may think. All the while, you stay comfy and safe with interior accents, leather wrapped performance steering wheel with cruise and audio control, in cluster display, auto dimming rear view mirror, dual zone automatic climate control, power driver seat, proximity key, remote start, brake assistance, rear parking assistance sensors, and a rear view camera. Stay connected with the Uconnect 4 infotainment system with a touchscreen, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth, 2 USB ports and an AUX jack. On the exterior, you get LED tail lamps, aluminum wheels, power heated mirrors, dual exhaust tips, automatic headlamps with halo LED accents, and fog lamps. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Performance Suspension, 5.7l Hemi V8 Engine, Aluminum Wheels, Android Auto, Apple Carplay, Uconnect, Hood Scoop.


Used Vehicle purchases at White Rock Dodge ( DL# 40754) are subject to Fees Totaling $899 Documentation (Government Levies - as per FCA Canada) plus $500 finance placement fee and All Applicable Taxes.

Our history of continued excellence is backed by putting your interests at the forefront to help you find the vehicle you need. We're conveniently located at 3050 King George Blvd in Surrey. Our team of automotive experts look forward to meeting and serving you! DL# 40754 o~o

Vehicle Features

Interior

remote start
Rear View Camera

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels

Mechanical

Performance Suspension

Powertrain

5.7L Hemi V8 Engine

Media / Nav / Comm

Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Additional Features

hood scoop
UConnect

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From White Rock Dodge

2022 RAM 1500 Sport ...
 42,496 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2022 Jeep Wrangler U...
 4,500 KM
$66,999 + tax & lic
2020 Dodge Challenge...
 0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email White Rock Dodge

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
White Rock Dodge

White Rock Dodge

3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

Call Dealer

604-531-XXXX

(click to show)

604-531-9156

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory