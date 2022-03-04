Menu
2020 Dodge Charger

65,270 KM

Go Dodge Surrey

855-996-3023

Location

Go Dodge Surrey

6280 120 Street (Scott Road), Surrey, BC V3X 1Y7

855-996-3023

65,270KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8469375
  • Stock #: PO02883A
  • VIN: 2C3CDXHG4LH143582

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 65,270 KM

Vehicle Description

Our well maintained '20 Dodge Charger G comes equipped with NAVIGATION, POWER SUNROOF, BACK-UP CAMERA, REAR PARK ASSIST, POWER SUNROOF, LEATHER HEATED/VENTILATED FRONT SEATS, HEATED 2nd row seats, power front seats, a leather wrapped and HEATED performance steering wheel with mounted shift, audio and cruise controls, power tilt/telescopic steering column, Bluetooth, 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hot Spot, Apple Carplay & Google Android Auto, a/c with dual-zone automatic temperature control, rear 60/40 split folding bench seat, keyless enter n' go with push button start, functional hood scoop, projector LED fog lamps, bright dual exhaust tips, a remote starter and even Blind-Spot Monitoring System!Act now, call 1 877 391 7574 to book your test drive towards ownership today in this safety inspected Charger with NO EXTRA DEALER FEES.This vehicle may be leased or financed by anyone*, however, due to the recent increase in fraudulent vehicle purchase activity, Go Dodge Surrey reserves the right to decline any form of payment, including but not limited to cash, bank draft, certified cheque, EFT, or credit card. *on approved credit, see dealer for details.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Rear Wheel Drive
Keyless Start
Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
V6 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Wheel Locks
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
A/T
Premium Synthetic Seats
Automatic Highbeams
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Gasoline Fuel
8-Speed A/T
Cross-Traffic Alert
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC
Tires: 245/45ZR20 AS Performance
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription
WHEELS: 20" X 8.0" SATIN CARBON ALUMINUM
Front collision mitigation

