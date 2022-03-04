$CALL+ tax & licensing
2020 Dodge Charger
- Listing ID: 8469375
- Stock #: PO02883A
- VIN: 2C3CDXHG4LH143582
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 65,270 KM
Vehicle Description
Our well maintained '20 Dodge Charger G comes equipped with NAVIGATION, POWER SUNROOF, BACK-UP CAMERA, REAR PARK ASSIST, POWER SUNROOF, LEATHER HEATED/VENTILATED FRONT SEATS, HEATED 2nd row seats, power front seats, a leather wrapped and HEATED performance steering wheel with mounted shift, audio and cruise controls, power tilt/telescopic steering column, Bluetooth, 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hot Spot, Apple Carplay & Google Android Auto, a/c with dual-zone automatic temperature control, rear 60/40 split folding bench seat, keyless enter n' go with push button start, functional hood scoop, projector LED fog lamps, bright dual exhaust tips, a remote starter and even Blind-Spot Monitoring System!Act now, call 1 877 391 7574 to book your test drive towards ownership today in this safety inspected Charger with NO EXTRA DEALER FEES.This vehicle may be leased or financed by anyone*, however, due to the recent increase in fraudulent vehicle purchase activity, Go Dodge Surrey reserves the right to decline any form of payment, including but not limited to cash, bank draft, certified cheque, EFT, or credit card. *on approved credit, see dealer for details.
