$46,998
$46,998
+ taxes & licensing
Langley Chrysler
778-726-0815
2020 Dodge Charger
2020 Dodge Charger
GT Sunroof/ Navi/ Backup/ Low KM/ Accident Free
Location
Langley Chrysler
19418 Langley Bypass, Surrey, BC V3S 7R2
778-726-0815
$46,998
+ taxes & licensing
21,266KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8679281
- Stock #: LC1291
- VIN: 2C3CDXMG1LH200729
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Billet Silver Metallic Clear Coat
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 21,266 KM
Vehicle Description
This Dodge Charger has a sport-tuned suspension and accurate steering that lend a decidedly agile feel for such a big car, without compromising a compliant ride. This 2020 Dodge Charger is for sale today.
Blending muscle car styling with modern performance and technology, this Dodge Charger is a full-size sedan with attitude. It delivers even more performance than you might expect given its level of comfort and day-to-day usability. From the driver seat to the backseat, this Dodge Charger was crafted to provide the ultimate in high-performance comfort and road-ready confidence. This low mileage sedan has just 21,266 kms. It's billet silver metallic clear coat in colour . It has a 8 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 300HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Charger's trim level is GT. This GT trim was made for all out performance with a bigger axle, lots of horsepower, a sport drive mode, performance suspension, the Super Track Pak, a functional hood scoop, and the Dodge Performance Pages app that lets you real time track your Charger's performance. It also has some great convenience and comfort features like LED fogs lamps, an auto dimming rear view mirror, remote start, automatic headlamps, aluminum wheels, heated power side mirrors, dual exhaust tips, dual zone automatic climate control, customizable in-cluster display, power windows, rear reading lamps, power driver seat, leather steering wheel with audio and cruise control and paddle shifters, proximity key, rear view camera, and rear parking assistance. Keeping you and your passengers entertained is a Uconnect 4 infotainment system with a 8.4 inch color touchscreen, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, SiriusXM, 2 USB and an aux jack, Bluetooth, and a 6 speaker sound system.
Book your Test Drive TODAY! All of our vehicles undergo a meticulous 121 multi-point inspection from one of our certified technicians. We guarantee our inspections and give you a complementary Powertrain warranty for 3 months or 5000 km from time of purchase so you know you are buying only the highest quality vehicles with peace of mind. CarProof reports available!
PLEASE NOTE
In light of recent events and to protect the health and safety of our customers and teammates, we are limiting the number of people in the store.
We are offering at home test-drives and deliveries as well as a new online virtual sales experience to better serve you during these difficult times.
SALES: sales@langleychrysler.com / 604-305-2862
SERVICE: service@langleychrysler.com / 604-305-2991
See all our used vehicles at www.langleychrysler.com or visit us today at 19418 Langley Bypass Surrey, BC.
All vehicles are subject to the following: Documentation Fee $699, Fuel Surcharge $149, Finance Placement $500, Safety & Convenience Warranty $599. Dealer #C3916.
Langley Chrysler
19418 Langley Bypass, Surrey, BC V3S 7R2