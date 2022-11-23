$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
White Rock Dodge
604-531-9156
2020 Dodge Durango
2020 Dodge Durango
GT - Leather Seats - Heated Seats
Location
White Rock Dodge
3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-531-9156
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
64,904KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9334561
- Stock #: 18610
- VIN: 1C4RDJDG2LC318780
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 18610
- Mileage 64,904 KM
Vehicle Description
Filled with impressive standard features, this 2020 Dodge Durango is a surprising, adventurous ride. Versatile as they come, you can manage any road you find in comfort and style, while effortlessly leading the pack in this Dodge Durango. For a capable, impressive, and versatile family SUV that can still climb mountains, this Dodge Durango is ready for your family's next big adventure.This SUV has 64,904 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 8 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 295HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Durango's trim level is GT. Stepping up to this incredible GT trim gets you heated leather and suede seats, a power rear liftgate, memory power heated mirrors with integrated turn signals, all wheel drive, roof rails, automatic headlights, fog lights, LED daytime running lights, stylish aluminum wheels, a rear view camera with rear parking assistance, remote engine start and ready alert braking for safety, convenience and style. The interior is loaded with even more style and comfort than you would believe with front passenger power flat folding seat, a heated leather steering wheel w/ paddle shifters, full color customizable instrument cluster display, 3rd row seating with remote folding headrests, 2nd row fold and tumble seats, 2nd row heated seats, proximity entry, Uconnect 4 with a 7 inch touchscreen display, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and a 115 volt power outlet. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Power Liftgate, Remote Start, Heated Rear Seats, Android Auto.
Used Vehicle purchases at White Rock Dodge ( DL# 40754) are subject to Fees Totaling $899 Documentation (Government Levies - as per FCA Canada) plus $500 finance placement fee and All Applicable Taxes.
Our history of continued excellence is backed by putting your interests at the forefront to help you find the vehicle you need. We're conveniently located at 3050 King George Blvd in Surrey. Our team of automotive experts look forward to meeting and serving you! DL# 40754 o~o
Vehicle Features
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
remote start
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From White Rock Dodge
White Rock Dodge
3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2