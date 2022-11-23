Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Dodge Durango

64,904 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

White Rock Dodge

604-531-9156

Contact Seller
2020 Dodge Durango

2020 Dodge Durango

GT - Leather Seats - Heated Seats

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Dodge Durango

GT - Leather Seats - Heated Seats

Location

White Rock Dodge

3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-9156

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

64,904KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9334561
  • Stock #: 18610
  • VIN: 1C4RDJDG2LC318780

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 18610
  • Mileage 64,904 KM

Vehicle Description

With such a versatile, capable, and comfortable SUV, you may never need another family car after the Dodge Durango. This 2020 Dodge Durango is for sale today.

Filled with impressive standard features, this 2020 Dodge Durango is a surprising, adventurous ride. Versatile as they come, you can manage any road you find in comfort and style, while effortlessly leading the pack in this Dodge Durango. For a capable, impressive, and versatile family SUV that can still climb mountains, this Dodge Durango is ready for your family's next big adventure.This SUV has 64,904 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 8 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 295HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.

Our Durango's trim level is GT. Stepping up to this incredible GT trim gets you heated leather and suede seats, a power rear liftgate, memory power heated mirrors with integrated turn signals, all wheel drive, roof rails, automatic headlights, fog lights, LED daytime running lights, stylish aluminum wheels, a rear view camera with rear parking assistance, remote engine start and ready alert braking for safety, convenience and style. The interior is loaded with even more style and comfort than you would believe with front passenger power flat folding seat, a heated leather steering wheel w/ paddle shifters, full color customizable instrument cluster display, 3rd row seating with remote folding headrests, 2nd row fold and tumble seats, 2nd row heated seats, proximity entry, Uconnect 4 with a 7 inch touchscreen display, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and a 115 volt power outlet. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Power Liftgate, Remote Start, Heated Rear Seats, Android Auto.


Used Vehicle purchases at White Rock Dodge ( DL# 40754) are subject to Fees Totaling $899 Documentation (Government Levies - as per FCA Canada) plus $500 finance placement fee and All Applicable Taxes.

Our history of continued excellence is backed by putting your interests at the forefront to help you find the vehicle you need. We're conveniently located at 3050 King George Blvd in Surrey. Our team of automotive experts look forward to meeting and serving you! DL# 40754 o~o

Vehicle Features

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
remote start
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From White Rock Dodge

2020 Dodge Durango G...
 64,904 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2019 Toyota Sequoia ...
 65,794 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2021 RAM 1500 Sport ...
 20,060 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email White Rock Dodge

White Rock Dodge

White Rock Dodge

3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

Call Dealer

604-531-XXXX

(click to show)

604-531-9156

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory