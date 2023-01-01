2020 Dodge Grand Caravan

Menu
Take advantage of our experienced on-site financing department, currently offering, for a limited time, 2.99% along with $0 down and No Payments for 3 Months! All our vehicles include the remaining balance of their original warranty and our very own 30 Day Dealers Guarantee. Complete Vehicle Inspection Services and full vehicle history by CarFax Vehicle Reports are included! All trades are welcome, whether the vehicle is paid off or not. Visit our website at basantmotors.com for more information. At Basant Motors, we look forward to serving you with all of your automotive needs for years to come. Please stop by our dealership, located at 16315 Fraser Highway, Surrey, BC and speak with one of our representatives today! Documentation fee ($997) and Dealer Prep ($299) are not included in the vehicle price. #9419

95,570 KM

Details Description

GT

Location

Basant Motors

16315 Fraser Highway, Surrey, BC V4N 0G1

604-572-7880

95,570KM
Used
VIN 2C4RDGEG4LR214039

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 95,570 KM

Vehicle Description

