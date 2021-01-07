Menu
2020 Dodge Grand Caravan

497 KM

Details Description Features

$23,995

+ tax & licensing
$23,995

+ taxes & licensing

Jim Pattison Auto Group

1-888-375-5854

2020 Dodge Grand Caravan

2020 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE**ONLY 400KMS**LIKE NEW

2020 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE**ONLY 400KMS**LIKE NEW

Jim Pattison Auto Group

15377 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

1-888-375-5854

$23,995

+ taxes & licensing

497KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 6524454
  Stock #: 1WU0033A
  VIN: 2C4RDGBGXLR204801

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright White
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 1WU0033A
  • Mileage 497 KM

Vehicle Description

At Jim Pattison Chrysler, every Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes with a 30 Day power train warranty, detailed CarFax vehicle history report, a comprehensive mechanical inspection, and 14 Day vehicle exchange policy! All prices plus $695 doc fee and applicable taxes.Text message us at 604-265-9217, for a quick and accurate response.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels
Front Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Wheel Covers
Back-Up Camera
Knee Air Bag
BRIGHT WHITE
TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 (STD)
WHEELS: 17 X 6.5 STEEL (STD)
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 29E -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic
BLACK/LIGHT GREYSTONE CLOTH FRONT BUCKET SEATS

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Chrysler Jeep Dodge Surrey

15377 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

1-888-375-5854

