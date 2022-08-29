$CALL+ tax & licensing
2020 Dodge Grand Caravan
Premium Plus - Low Mileage
25,536KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9054982
- Stock #: N166017A
- VIN: 2C4RDGCG4LR255077
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour BILLET CLEAR COAT
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description
With unbeatable value, this Grand Caravan offers a lot of options, versatility, and functionality at a phenomenal price. If you need a reliable, practical, and fuel efficient family hauler, then this Dodge Grand Caravan is your best bet. A real value for families, don't miss out on this amazing minivan.This low mileage van has just 25,536 kms. It's billet clear coat in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 283HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Grand Caravan's trim level is Premium Plus. For a more stylish and comfortable ride, this Premium Plus adds interior and exterior chrome accents, 17 inch aluminum wheels, fog lamps, a leather steering wheel with audio and cruise controls, leatherette and suede seats, dual-zone climate control, fuel economizer mode, touring suspension, power heated mirrors, 2nd & 3rd row in-floor Super Stow 'n Go seats, roof rack system, rear view camera with ParkSense rear parking sensors, remote keyless entry, and streaming audio multimedia system with 4 speakers and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Trailer Tow Group .
Used Vehicle purchases at White Rock Dodge ( DL# 40754) are subject to Fees Totaling $899 Documentation (Government Levies - as per FCA Canada) plus $500 finance placement fee and All Applicable Taxes.
Our history of continued excellence is backed by putting your interests at the forefront to help you find the vehicle you need. We're conveniently located at 3050 King George Blvd in Surrey. Our team of automotive experts look forward to meeting and serving you! DL# 40754 o~o
Vehicle Features
Trailer Tow Group
