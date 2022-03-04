$99,998+ tax & licensing
$99,998
+ taxes & licensing
Langley Chrysler
778-726-0815
2020 Dodge Ram
5500 LARAMIE
Location
Langley Chrysler
19418 Langley Bypass, Surrey, BC V3S 7R2
778-726-0815
$99,998
+ taxes & licensing
155,806KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8592911
- Stock #: LC1232
- VIN: 3C7WRNFL4LG259821
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Diamond Black Crystal Pearl
- Interior Colour Black
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 155,806 KM
Vehicle Description
This pickup has 155,806 kms. It's diamond black crystal pearl in colour . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 6.7L I6 Cummins Turbo Diesel Engine.
Book your Test Drive TODAY! All of our vehicles undergo a meticulous 121 multi-point inspection from one of our certified technicians. We guarantee our inspections and give you a complementary Powertrain warranty for 3 months or 5000 km from time of purchase so you know you are buying only the highest quality vehicles with peace of mind. CarProof reports available!
PLEASE NOTE
In light of recent events and to protect the health and safety of our customers and teammates, we are limiting the number of people in the store.
We are offering at home test-drives and deliveries as well as a new online virtual sales experience to better serve you during these difficult times.
SALES: sales@langleychrysler.com / 604-305-2862
SERVICE: service@langleychrysler.com / 604-305-2991
See all our used vehicles at www.langleychrysler.com or visit us today at 19418 Langley Bypass Surrey, BC. Contact us at 604-534-5355 to schedule a test drive today or send in a request online for more information.
All vehicles are subject to the following: Documentation Fee $699, Fuel Surcharge $99, Finance Placement $500, Safety & Convenience Warranty $599. Dealer #C3916.
Langley Chrysler
19418 Langley Bypass, Surrey, BC V3S 7R2