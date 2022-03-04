Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Dodge Ram

155,806 KM

Details Description

$99,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$99,998

+ taxes & licensing

Langley Chrysler

778-726-0815

Contact Seller
2020 Dodge Ram

2020 Dodge Ram

5500 LARAMIE

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Dodge Ram

5500 LARAMIE

Location

Langley Chrysler

19418 Langley Bypass, Surrey, BC V3S 7R2

778-726-0815

Contact Seller

$99,998

+ taxes & licensing

155,806KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8592911
  • Stock #: LC1232
  • VIN: 3C7WRNFL4LG259821

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Diamond Black Crystal Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 155,806 KM

Vehicle Description

Hello. This 2020 Dodge RAM 5500 is for sale today.

This pickup has 155,806 kms. It's diamond black crystal pearl in colour . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 6.7L I6 Cummins Turbo Diesel Engine.


Book your Test Drive TODAY! All of our vehicles undergo a meticulous 121 multi-point inspection from one of our certified technicians. We guarantee our inspections and give you a complementary Powertrain warranty for 3 months or 5000 km from time of purchase so you know you are buying only the highest quality vehicles with peace of mind. CarProof reports available!

PLEASE NOTE
In light of recent events and to protect the health and safety of our customers and teammates, we are limiting the number of people in the store.
We are offering at home test-drives and deliveries as well as a new online virtual sales experience to better serve you during these difficult times.
SALES: sales@langleychrysler.com / 604-305-2862
SERVICE: service@langleychrysler.com / 604-305-2991

See all our used vehicles at www.langleychrysler.com or visit us today at 19418 Langley Bypass Surrey, BC. Contact us at 604-534-5355 to schedule a test drive today or send in a request online for more information.
All vehicles are subject to the following: Documentation Fee $699, Fuel Surcharge $99, Finance Placement $500, Safety & Convenience Warranty $599. Dealer #C3916.
o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Langley Chrysler

2020 Dodge Ram 5500 ...
 155,806 KM
$99,998 + tax & lic
2018 Hyundai Elantra...
 79,885 KM
$26,998 + tax & lic
2019 RAM 3500 Big Ho...
 41,450 KM
$87,885 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Langley Chrysler

Langley Chrysler

Langley Chrysler

19418 Langley Bypass, Surrey, BC V3S 7R2

Call Dealer

778-726-XXXX

(click to show)

778-726-0815

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory