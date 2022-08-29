2020 Ford EcoSport

$CALL + taxes & licensing 5 2 , 4 8 5 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9313528

9313528 Stock #: P2856

P2856 VIN: MAJ3S2GE6LC342856

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 3-cylinder

Stock # P2856

Mileage 52,485 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes 4 Wheel disk brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Compass Mechanical Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Additional Features 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.