2020 Ford Escape

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 9 , 9 8 6 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8248842

8248842 Stock #: P1419

P1419 VIN: 1FMCU9G66LUA01419

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 3-cylinder

Mileage 19,986 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes 4 Wheel disk brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Compass Mechanical Power Steering Additional Features AWD 8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.