2020 Ford Escape

19,986 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Mainland Ford

604-200-5722

2020 Ford Escape

2020 Ford Escape

SE

2020 Ford Escape

SE

Location

Mainland Ford

14530 104th Ave, Surrey, BC V3R 1L9

604-200-5722

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

19,986KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8248842
  • Stock #: P1419
  • VIN: 1FMCU9G66LUA01419

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Mileage 19,986 KM

Vehicle Description






To apply right now for financing use this link:

https://www.mainlandford.com/financial-services/pre-approved-financing



Looking for a new set of wheels? At Mainland Ford, all of our pre-owned vehicles are Mainland Ford Certified. Every pre-owned vehicle goes through a rigorous 96-point comprehensive safety inspection, mechanical reconditioning, up-to-date service including oil change and professional detailing. If that isn't enough, we also include a complimentary Carfax report, minimum 3-month / 5,000 km Powertrain Warranty and a 14-day no-hassle exchange privilege. Now that is peace of mind. Buy with confidence here at Mainland Ford!



Book your test drive today! Mainland Ford prides itself on offering the best customer service. We also service all makes and models in our World Class service center. Come down to Mainland Ford, proud member of the Trotman Auto Group, located at 14530 104 Ave in Surrey for a test drive, and discover the difference!



*** All pre-owned vehicle sales are subject to a $599 documentation fee, $99 Fuel Surcharge, and $500 Finance Placement Fee (if applicable) plus applicable taxes. ***



VSA Dealer# 40139



*All prices plus applicable taxes, applicable environmental recovery charges, documentation of $599 and full tank of fuel surcharge of $76 if a full tank is chosen.
Other protection items available that are not included in the above price:
Tire & Rim Protection and Key fob insurance starting from $599
Service contracts (extended warranties) for coverage up to 7 years and 200,000 kms starting from $599
Custom vehicle accessory packages, mudflaps and deflectors, tire and rim packages, lift kits, exhaust kits and tonneau covers, canopies and much more that can be added to your payment at time of purchase
Undercoating, rust modules, and full protection packages starting from $199
Financing Fee of $500 when applicable
Flexible life, disability and critical illness insurances to protect portions of or the entire length of vehicle loan

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Mainland Ford

Mainland Ford

Mainland Ford

14530 104th Ave, Surrey, BC V3R 1L9

604-200-5722

