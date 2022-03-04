$45,995+ tax & licensing
$45,995
+ taxes & licensing
Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre
604-496-5123
2020 Ford Escape
Titanium Hybrid
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
17,775KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8611832
- VIN: 1FMCU9DZ4LUC60313
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 17,775 KM
Vehicle Description
2020 Ford Escape Titanium Hybrid AWD
DETAILS
- Bodystyle: Sport Utility
- Engine: 2.5L, iVCT, Atkinson Cycle, Inline-4cyl, Hybrid, Sequential MPI, 200HP
- Transmission: CVT w/OD
- Exterior Colour: Black
- Interior Colour: Black leather
- Kilometres: 17,775 km
- VIN: 1FMCU9DZ4LUC60313
- Maximum Trailering Capacity: 1,500 lbs
- Local, one owner, no accidents
- Fuel Economy: 5.47L/100km city, 6.35L/100km hwy, 43.0 City / 37.0 Highway MPG
- Passed mechanical safety inspection(report on file)
- Balance of factory warranty
- Sunroof
- Navigation
- Backup camera
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Warranty Included
Balance of Factory Warranty
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate
Automatic Parking
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre
12521 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V3V 3K3