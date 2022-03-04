Menu
2020 Ford Escape

17,775 KM

Details Description Features

$45,995

+ tax & licensing
$45,995

+ taxes & licensing

Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre

604-496-5123

2020 Ford Escape

2020 Ford Escape

Titanium Hybrid

2020 Ford Escape

Titanium Hybrid

Location

Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre

12521 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V3V 3K3

604-496-5123

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$45,995

+ taxes & licensing

17,775KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8611832
  • VIN: 1FMCU9DZ4LUC60313

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 17,775 KM

Vehicle Description

2020 Ford Escape Titanium Hybrid AWD 
DETAILS

  • Bodystyle: Sport Utility
  • Engine: 2.5L, iVCT, Atkinson Cycle, Inline-4cyl, Hybrid, Sequential MPI, 200HP
  • Transmission: CVT w/OD
  • Exterior Colour: Black
  • Interior Colour: Black leather
  • Kilometres: 17,775 km
  • VIN: 1FMCU9DZ4LUC60313
  • Maximum Trailering Capacity: 1,500 lbs
  • Local, one owner, no accidents
  • Fuel Economy: 5.47L/100km city, 6.35L/100km hwy, 43.0 City / 37.0 Highway MPG
  • Passed mechanical safety inspection(report on file)
  • Balance of factory warranty
  • Sunroof
  • Navigation
  • Backup camera

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Warranty Included
Balance of Factory Warranty
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate
Automatic Parking

Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre

Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre

12521 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V3V 3K3

