Full-size 1/2 ton pickup truck with No Accident History! This 2020 Ford F-150 XLT 4x4 SuperCrew in Blue Jeans comes nicely equipped, including a 2.7L EcoBoost V6 Engine, SYNC 3 Touchscreen Infotainment System, Android Auto / Apple CarPlay, Rear Camera, 17 Inch Aluminum Alloy Wheels, 8-Way Power Drivers Seat, and so much more!

2020 Ford F-150

93,637 KM

Details

2020 Ford F-150

XLT NO ACCIDENTS, 2.7L V6, SYNC 3, REAR CAMERA, PWR DRIVER SEAT, CLEAN

2020 Ford F-150

XLT NO ACCIDENTS, 2.7L V6, SYNC 3, REAR CAMERA, PWR DRIVER SEAT, CLEAN

Location

Mainland Ford

14530 104th Ave, Surrey, BC V3R 1L9

604-588-9921

93,637KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FTEW1EP2LKD68818

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 93,637 KM

Vehicle Description

Full-size 1/2 ton pickup truck with No Accident History! This 2020 Ford F-150 XLT 4x4 SuperCrew in Blue Jeans comes nicely equipped, including a 2.7L EcoBoost V6 Engine, SYNC 3 Touchscreen Infotainment System, Android Auto / Apple CarPlay, Rear Camera, 17 Inch Aluminum Alloy Wheels, 8-Way Power Driver's Seat, and so much more!





*All prices plus applicable taxes, applicable environmental recovery charges, documentation of $599 and full tank of fuel surcharge of $76 if a full tank is chosen.
Other protection items available that are not included in the above price:
Tire & Rim Protection and Key fob insurance starting from $599
Service contracts (extended warranties) for coverage up to 7 years and 200,000 kms starting from $599
Custom vehicle accessory packages, mudflaps and deflectors, tire and rim packages, lift kits, exhaust kits and tonneau covers, canopies and much more that can be added to your payment at time of purchase
Undercoating, rust modules, and full protection packages starting from $199
Financing Fee of $500 when applicable
Flexible life, disability and critical illness insurances to protect portions of or the entire length of vehicle loan

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

4x4
10 Speed Automatic

Mainland Ford

Mainland Ford

14530 104th Ave, Surrey, BC V3R 1L9

