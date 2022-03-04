$48,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
604-496-5123
2020 Ford F-150
XLT, ACCIDENT FREE
Location
Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre
12521 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V3V 3K3
604-496-5123
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$48,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8530607
- Stock #: AA2262
- VIN: 1FTEW1EB2LFB22980
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 19,436 KM
Vehicle Description
Accident free, XLT, crew, 4X4, 145" w/base, 3.3L V6, 6 spd auto, remote entry, Sync bluetooth, backup camera,
Please drop by Brown Bros Auto Clearance for a look and a test drive. You'll be glad you did.
Brown Bros Auto Clearance Centre, home of the 30 day exchange policy. We finance when others can't. Easy pricing, easy payments, easy financing. Low finance rates. Cash back or deferred payments available. Visit our website: www.brownbrosautoclearancecentre.com to see our complete inventory of used cars and trucks in Surrey.
Vehicle Features
