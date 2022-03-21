$CALL+ tax & licensing
White Rock Dodge
604-531-9156
2020 Ford F-150
Platinum - Leather Seats - Cooled Seats
White Rock Dodge
3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-531-9156
20,588KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8809346
- Stock #: N314341A
- VIN: 1FTEW1E4XLFC36372
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 20,588 KM
Vehicle Description
The perfect truck for work or play, this versatile Ford F-150 gives you the power you need, the features you want, and the style you crave! With high-strength, military-grade aluminum construction, this F-150 cuts the weight without sacrificing toughness. The interior design is first class, with simple to read text, easy to push buttons and plenty of outward visibility.This low mileage Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has just 20,588 kms. It's white in colour . It has a 10 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 375HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our F-150's trim level is Platinum. Upgrading to this ultra premium Ford F-150 Platinum is a great choice as it comes fully loaded with premium features such as leather heated and cooled seats, satin chrome exterior accents, a proximity key with push button start, pro trailer backup assist and Ford Co-Pilot360 that features blind spot detection, pre-collision assist, automatic emergency braking and rear parking sensors. Additional features also includes exclusive aluminum wheels, SYNC 3 with enhanced voice recognition featuring navigation, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, FordPass Connect 4G LTE, power adjustable pedals and running boards, a premium Bang and Oulfsen sound system with SiriusXM radio, cargo box lights, a smart device remote engine start, a heated leather steering wheel and a useful rear view camera to help when backing out of tight spaces. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Navigation, Premium Audio, Aluminum Wheels, Blind Spot Detection, Apple Carplay.
Used Vehicle purchases at White Rock Dodge ( DL# 40754) are subject to Fees Totaling $899 Documentation (Government Levies - as per FCA Canada) plus $500 finance placement fee and All Applicable Taxes.
Our history of continued excellence is backed by putting your interests at the forefront to help you find the vehicle you need. We're conveniently located at 3050 King George Blvd in Surrey. Our team of automotive experts look forward to meeting and serving you! DL# 40754 o~o
Vehicle Features
Leather Seats
COOLED SEATS
Tow Package
Aluminum Wheels
POWER RUNNING BOARDS
Heated Steering Wheel
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Premium Audio
Navigation
Blind Spot Detection
PRO TRAILER BACKUP ASSIST
4G LTE
Ford Co-Pilot360
Cargo Box Lighting
