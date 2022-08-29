$32,800+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$32,800
+ taxes & licensing
Highway Auto Sales
604-727-9298
2020 Ford F-150
2020 Ford F-150
XLT 4WD SUPERCAB 6.5' BOX
Location
Highway Auto Sales
16144 84 Ave, Surrey, BC V4N 0V9
604-727-9298
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$32,800
+ taxes & licensing
84,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9103462
- Stock #: 2832
- VIN: 1FTEX1EB9LKF22832
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 84,000 KM
Vehicle Description
PLEASE CALL US AT 604-727-9298 TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT TO VIEW OR TEST DRIVE
DEALER#26479. DOC FEE $495
highway auto sales 16144 -84 avenue surrey bc v4n0v9
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rearview Camera
Power Mirrors
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Air Conditioned Seats
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Warranty Available
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Apple CarPlay
Conventional Spare Tire
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Highway Auto Sales
Highway Auto Sales
Highway Auto Sales
16144 84 Ave, Surrey, BC V4N 0V9