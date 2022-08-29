Menu
2020 Ford F-150

89,000 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre

604-496-5123

2020 Ford F-150

2020 Ford F-150

LOCAL, NO ACCIDENTS, XLT, CREW, 4X4

2020 Ford F-150

LOCAL, NO ACCIDENTS, XLT, CREW, 4X4

Location

Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre

12521 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V3V 3K3

604-496-5123

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

89,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 9177517
  Stock #: AA22138
  VIN: 1FTEW1EP3LKD63157

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour White
  Interior Colour Grey
  Body Style Pickup Truck
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 6-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  • Stock # AA22138
  Mileage 89,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Local, accident free, XLT, crew, 4X4, 2.7L Eco V6 with auto start/stop, 10 spd auto, 3.73 locking axle, 145" w/base, remote entry, Sync 3 bluetooth & Fordpass Connect, backup camera, pro trlr backup assist, trlr tow, tailgate step, XTR pkg, passive anti theft, chrome step bars, 18" chromed wheels, fog lamps and more!

Please drop by Brown Bros Auto Clearance for a look and a test drive.  You'll be glad you did.  

Brown Bros Auto Clearance Centre, home of the 30 day exchange policy. We finance when others can't. Easy pricing, easy payments, easy financing. Low finance rates. Cash back or deferred payments available. Visit our website: www.brownbrosautoclearancecentre.com to see our complete inventory of used cars and trucks in Surrey.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Turbocharged
Conventional Spare Tire

