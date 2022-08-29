$CALL+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
604-496-5123
2020 Ford F-150
LOCAL, NO ACCIDENTS, XLT, CREW, 4X4
Location
Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre
12521 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V3V 3K3
604-496-5123
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9177517
- Stock #: AA22138
- VIN: 1FTEW1EP3LKD63157
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # AA22138
- Mileage 89,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Local, accident free, XLT, crew, 4X4, 2.7L Eco V6 with auto start/stop, 10 spd auto, 3.73 locking axle, 145" w/base, remote entry, Sync 3 bluetooth & Fordpass Connect, backup camera, pro trlr backup assist, trlr tow, tailgate step, XTR pkg, passive anti theft, chrome step bars, 18" chromed wheels, fog lamps and more!
Please drop by Brown Bros Auto Clearance for a look and a test drive. You'll be glad you did.
Brown Bros Auto Clearance Centre, home of the 30 day exchange policy. We finance when others can't. Easy pricing, easy payments, easy financing. Low finance rates. Cash back or deferred payments available. Visit our website: www.brownbrosautoclearancecentre.com to see our complete inventory of used cars and trucks in Surrey.
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.