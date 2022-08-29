Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale $29,800 + taxes & licensing 8 4 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 9209986

9209986 Stock #: 2832

2832 VIN: 1FTEX1EB9LKF22832

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Flex Fuel

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 6

Mileage 84,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rearview Camera Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels Trailer Hitch Automatic Headlights Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Seats Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Anti-Theft System Convenience Keyless Entry Seating Split Rear Seat Warranty Warranty Available Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth SiriusXM Radio Android Auto Apple CarPlay Additional Features Conventional Spare Tire

