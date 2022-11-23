Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale $29,800 + taxes & licensing 8 4 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 9387682

9387682 Stock #: 2832

2832 VIN: 1FTEX1EB9LKF22832

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Gray

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Flex Fuel

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 6

Mileage 84,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Trailer Hitch Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rearview Camera Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Anti-Theft System Convenience Keyless Entry Seating Split Rear Seat Exterior Alloy Wheels Automatic Headlights Warranty Warranty Available Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Android Auto Apple CarPlay Power Options Power Seats Additional Features Conventional Spare Tire

