2020 Ford F-450

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Diesel

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 53,795 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Block Heater Dual Rear Wheels Trailer Wiring Harness HD shock absorbers Solid axle rear suspension w/leaf springs Electronic Transfer Case Single stainless steel exhaust Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Auto Locking Hubs Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive Firm Suspension Front Suspension w/Coil Springs GVWR: 6,350 kgs (14,000 lbs) Payload Package 78-Amp/Hr 750CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection 181.7 L Fuel Tank Limited Slip w/4.30 Axle Ratio Dual 157 Amp Alternator Engine: 6.7L 4V OHV Power Stroke V8 Turbo Diesel B20 -inc: small plastic urea tank, exhaust brake, green non locking fuel cap, turbo boost, urea gauge and intelligent oil life minder 2413.1 Kgs Maximum Payload Safety Back-Up Camera Rear Parking Sensors Side impact beams Front Camera Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Height Adjusters Right Side Camera Left Side Camera Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute Cargo Bed Camera Lane Keeping Alert Lane Departure Warning Ford Co-Pilot360 - Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) and Ford Co-Pilot360 - Cross-Traffic Alert Ford Co-Pilot360 - Blind Spot Information System (BLIS) Blind Spot Aerial View Camera System Driver Monitoring-Alert Interior POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS PERIMETER ALARM Illuminated locking glove box Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Garage door transmitter Front Cupholder Air filtration Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Delayed Accessory Power 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column Systems Monitor KEYPAD Heated Leather Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away Leather Door Trim Insert Full Overhead Console w/Storage Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning w/Steering Wheel Controls Front Facing Rear Seat HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Supplemental Heater Passenger Seat FordPass Connect 4G LTE WiFi Mobile Hotspot Internet Access Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Urethane Gear Shifter Material Engine Compartment And Pickup Cargo Box Lights Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer Exterior DEEP TINTED GLASS Body-coloured door handles Front fog lamps CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Steel spare wheel Body-coloured grille w/chrome accents LED brakelights Cab Clearance lights Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown Regular Box Style Tailgate Rear Cargo Access Aluminum Panels Power Rear Window w/Defroster Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light Power Extendable Trailer Style Mirrors Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter, Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Coloured Rear Step Bumper Wheels: 19.5" Forged Polished Aluminum -inc: 4 aluminum outer and 2 steel inner, bright hub cover and centre ornament w/unique King Ranch logo Autolamp Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Led Low/High Beam Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off Headlights-Automatic Highbeams Media / Nav / Comm Fixed antenna Siriusxm Traffic Real-Time Traffic Display Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control and Radio Data System Additional Features 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control Power Stroke

