2020 Ford Mustang

$45,995 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 4 3 , 0 8 3 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10524165

10524165 Stock #: LC1846

LC1846 VIN: 1FA6P8CF8L5148821

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Stock # LC1846

Mileage 43,083 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Compass Mechanical Power Steering Rear Wheel Drive Additional Features 10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.