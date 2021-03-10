2020 Ford Mustang

$41,998 + taxes & licensing 5 , 0 2 3 K M Used Get Financing

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grabber Lime

Body Style Convertible

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Mileage 5,023 KM

Vehicle Features Media / Nav / Comm Compass Fixed antenna Convenience Block Heater Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Trim Body-coloured door handles Black grille Suspension Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Comfort Air filtration Additional Features Back-Up Camera PERIMETER ALARM Driver foot rest Front map lights Illuminated locking glove box Full Cloth Headliner Front Centre Armrest Outside temp gauge CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Front Cupholder Driver And Passenger Door Bins Rear-wheel drive Side impact beams Fade-to-off interior lighting 3.31 AXLE RATIO Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity Light tinted glass LED brakelights Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Cargo Space Lights Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim Delayed Accessory Power Body-Coloured Front Bumper Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster Trunk Rear Cargo Access Airbag Occupancy Sensor Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags 2 12V DC Power Outlets Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Systems Monitor Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Black Side Windows Trim Body-Coloured Rear Bumper Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher 4-Way Passenger Seat 6-Way Driver Seat Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Pretensioners Seats w/Cloth Back Material Wheels w/Locks Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front Floor Mats Spare Tire Mobility Kit Cargo Features -inc: Spare Tire Mobility Kit Battery w/Run Down Protection Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer Body-Coloured Power Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter and Manual Folding Leather/Aluminum Steering Wheel Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access Streaming Audio Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute Power Convertible Top w/Lining and Glass Rear Window Bench Front Facing Vinyl Rear Seat Driver And Passenger Side Airbag Head Extension, Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag 58.7 L Fuel Tank Engine: 2.3L EcoBoost Full Floor Console w/Locking Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets FordPass Connect Mobile Hotspot Internet Access Radio: AM/FM Stereo -inc: MP3 capable and 6 speakers Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Carbon Fibre Instrument Panel Insert and Chrome Interior Accents Leather/Aluminum Gear Shifter Material Analog Appearance Autolamp Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off

