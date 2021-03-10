Menu
2020 Ford Mustang

5,023 KM

Details Description Features

$41,998

+ tax & licensing
$41,998

+ taxes & licensing

Langley Chrysler

778-726-0815

Contact Seller
2020 Ford Mustang

2020 Ford Mustang

EcoBoost Fastback Convertible/ Leather/ Heated & Cooled Seats

2020 Ford Mustang

EcoBoost Fastback Convertible/ Leather/ Heated & Cooled Seats

Location

Langley Chrysler

19418 Langley Bypass, Surrey, BC V3S 7R2

778-726-0815

Contact Seller

$41,998

+ taxes & licensing

5,023KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6793097
  • Stock #: M505166A
  • VIN: 1FATP8UHXL5148502

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grabber Lime
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 5,023 KM

Vehicle Description

Navi/ Backup/ Accident Free/ Local/ Low KM


This low mileage convertible has just 5,022 kms. It's green in colour. It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 310HP 2.3L 4 Cylinder Engine. This Mustang EcoBoost is an excellent sports car value that returns good fuel economy. It comes with a SYNC infotainment system with Bluetooth connectivity, a rearview camera, steering wheel audio and cruise control, air conditioning, lane departure warning, automatic emergency braking, aluminum wheels, and more.


Book your Test Drive TODAY! All of our vehicles undergo a meticulous 121 multi-point inspection from one of our certified technicians. We guarantee our inspections and give you a complementary Powertrain warranty for 3 months or 2500 km from time of purchase so you know you are buying only the highest quality vehicles with peace of mind. CarProof reports available!

o~o

Vehicle Features

Compass
Fixed antenna
Block Heater
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Body-coloured door handles
Black grille
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Air filtration
Back-Up Camera
PERIMETER ALARM
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Front Centre Armrest
Outside temp gauge
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Front Cupholder
Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Rear-wheel drive
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
3.31 AXLE RATIO
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Light tinted glass
LED brakelights
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Systems Monitor
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Black Side Windows Trim
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
4-Way Passenger Seat
6-Way Driver Seat
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Pretensioners
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Wheels w/Locks
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front Floor Mats
Spare Tire Mobility Kit
Cargo Features -inc: Spare Tire Mobility Kit
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer
Body-Coloured Power Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter and Manual Folding
Leather/Aluminum Steering Wheel
Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Streaming Audio
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Power Convertible Top w/Lining and Glass Rear Window
Bench Front Facing Vinyl Rear Seat
Driver And Passenger Side Airbag Head Extension, Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
58.7 L Fuel Tank
Engine: 2.3L EcoBoost
Full Floor Console w/Locking Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
FordPass Connect Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Radio: AM/FM Stereo -inc: MP3 capable and 6 speakers
Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Carbon Fibre Instrument Panel Insert and Chrome Interior Accents
Leather/Aluminum Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Autolamp Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Langley Chrysler

Langley Chrysler

Langley Chrysler

19418 Langley Bypass, Surrey, BC V3S 7R2

