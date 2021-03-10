2020 Ford Mustang

This low mileage convertible has just 5,022 kms. It's green in colour. It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 310HP 2.3L 4 Cylinder Engine. This Mustang EcoBoost is an excellent sports car value that returns good fuel economy. It comes with a SYNC infotainment system with Bluetooth connectivity, a rearview camera, steering wheel audio and cruise control, air conditioning, lane departure warning, automatic emergency braking, aluminum wheels, and more.
Vehicle Features
Compass
Fixed antenna
Block Heater
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Body-coloured door handles
Black grille
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Air filtration
Back-Up Camera
PERIMETER ALARM
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Front Centre Armrest
Outside temp gauge
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Front Cupholder
Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Rear-wheel drive
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
3.31 AXLE RATIO
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Light tinted glass
LED brakelights
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags