2020 Ford Mustang
EcoBoost Fastback - Aluminum Wheels
3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
2,942KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8814005
- Stock #: 16820
- VIN: 1FA6P8TH3L5159159
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 2,942 KM
Vehicle Description
This Ford Mustang takes styling cues from the past, while looking deep into the future with a perfect blend of retro and modern styling. A performance car through and through, this Mustang offers responsive driving dynamics, a comfortable ride and smiles by the mile. It's easy to see why the Ford Mustang is still a true American icon. This low mileage coupe has just 2,942 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 6 speed manual transmission and is powered by a 310HP 2.3L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Mustang's trim level is EcoBoost Fastback. This Mustang EcoBoost offers plenty of power, great fuel economy and an exceptional list of features such as aluminum wheels, SYNC communication and infotainment system with enhanced voice recognition and streaming audio, a rearview camera, plus steering wheel audio and cruise controls. Additional features include a proximity key for push button start and keyless entry, a leather steering wheel and gear shifter, Ford Mykey and a 50-50 split folding bench seat to make loading large items a breeze. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Aluminum Wheels, Sync, Proximity Key, Push Button Start, Streaming Audio, Steering Wheel Audio Control.
Used Vehicle purchases at White Rock Dodge ( DL# 40754) are subject to Fees Totaling $899 Documentation (Government Levies - as per FCA Canada) plus $500 finance placement fee and All Applicable Taxes.
Our history of continued excellence is backed by putting your interests at the forefront to help you find the vehicle you need. We're conveniently located at 3050 King George Blvd in Surrey. Our team of automotive experts look forward to meeting and serving you! DL# 40754 o~o
3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2