2020 Ford Transit 150

$CALL + taxes & licensing 4 4 , 5 6 5 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8725895

8725895 Stock #: P8749

P8749 VIN: 1FTYE1Y80LKA98749

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Stock # P8749

Mileage 44,565 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Rear Wheel Drive Additional Features 10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.