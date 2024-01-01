$CALL+ tax & licensing
2020 Ford Transit 250
Location
Mainland Ford
14530 104th Ave, Surrey, BC V3R 1L9
604-588-9921
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # P4682
- Mileage 4,502 KM
Vehicle Description
Embracing the spirit of innovation and captivating design, behold our latest automotive masterpiece, the 2020 Ford Transit-250 Cargo Base, exclusively at Mainland Ford..
This is not just another van; this is a symbol of power, versatility, and reliability, a vehicle that stands a cut above the rest..
With only 4502 km on the clock, it's practically new, just waiting for the right owner to embark on the road less traveled.. The dazzling white exterior is more than just a colour; it's a statement of style, of elegance, and of undeniable presence.
Its robust 3.5L 6-cylinder engine, paired with a seamless 10-speed automatic transmission, offers an exhilarating and smooth drive, making every journey an adventure..
The Ford Transit-250 Cargo Base is not just a van; it's a mobile office, a cargo holder, and a comfortable cruiser all in one.. Its spacious interior and smart storage solutions are designed with your convenience in mind.
The Transit-250 promises to be your trusted partner, whether you're transporting goods or heading out on a family vacation..
At Mainland Ford, we understand that purchasing a vehicle is more than a transaction; it's an experience.. That's why we say, 'We speak your language.' Our dedicated team is ready to assist you in English, Spanish, French, and more, ensuring your experience is as comfortable and seamless as possible.
Today's thought of the day is, 'The best way to predict your future is to create it'. So why wait? Create your future with the 2020 Ford Transit-250 Cargo Base..
Take the lead, take the control, and drive the change you want to see in your life.. The road is yours to conquer.
Visit us today at Mainland Ford and let us introduce you to the van that's redefining the standard..
The Ford Transit-250 Cargo Base, where innovation meets practicality.. Come and embrace it
