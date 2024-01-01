Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><strong><span style=font-family:Arial; font-size:18px;>Embracing the spirit of innovation and captivating design, behold our latest automotive masterpiece, the 2020 Ford Transit-250 Cargo Base, exclusively at Mainland Ford..</span></strong></p> <p><strong><span style=font-family:Arial; font-size:18px;>This is not just another van; this is a symbol of power, versatility, and reliability, a vehicle that stands a cut above the rest..</span></strong> <br> With only 4502 km on the clock, its practically new, just waiting for the right owner to embark on the road less traveled.. The dazzling white exterior is more than just a colour; its a statement of style, of elegance, and of undeniable presence.</p> <p><strong><span style=font-family:Arial; font-size:18px;>Its robust 3.5L 6-cylinder engine, paired with a seamless 10-speed automatic transmission, offers an exhilarating and smooth drive, making every journey an adventure..</span></strong> <br> The Ford Transit-250 Cargo Base is not just a van; its a mobile office, a cargo holder, and a comfortable cruiser all in one.. Its spacious interior and smart storage solutions are designed with your convenience in mind.</p> <p><strong><span style=font-family:Arial; font-size:18px;>The Transit-250 promises to be your trusted partner, whether youre transporting goods or heading out on a family vacation..</span></strong> <br> At Mainland Ford, we understand that purchasing a vehicle is more than a transaction; its an experience.. Thats why we say, We speak your language. Our dedicated team is ready to assist you in English, Spanish, French, and more, ensuring your experience is as comfortable and seamless as possible.</p> <p><strong><span style=font-family:Arial; font-size:18px;>Todays thought of the day is, The best way to predict your future is to create it. So why wait? Create your future with the 2020 Ford Transit-250 Cargo Base..</span></strong> <br> Take the lead, take the control, and drive the change you want to see in your life.. The road is yours to conquer.</p> <p><strong><span style=font-family:Arial; font-size:18px;>Visit us today at Mainland Ford and let us introduce you to the van thats redefining the standard..</span></strong> <br> The Ford Transit-250 Cargo Base, where innovation meets practicality.. Come and embrace it</p><hr /> <p><br /> <br /> To apply right now for financing use this link:<br /> <a href=https://www.mainlandford.com/credit-application/>https://www.mainlandford.com/credit-application</a><br /> <br /> Looking for a new set of wheels? At Mainland Ford, all of our pre-owned vehicles are Mainland Ford Certified. Every pre-owned vehicle goes through a rigorous 96-point comprehensive safety inspection, mechanical reconditioning, up-to-date service including oil change and professional detailing. If that isnt enough, we also include a complimentary Carfax report, minimum 3-month / 5,000 km Powertrain Warranty and a 30-day no-hassle exchange privilege. Now that is peace of mind. Buy with confidence here at Mainland Ford!<br /> <br /> Book your test drive today! Mainland Ford prides itself on offering the best customer service. We also service all makes and models in our World Class service center. Come down to Mainland Ford, proud member of the Trotman Auto Group, located at 14530 104 Ave in Surrey for a test drive, and discover the difference!<br /> <br /> *** All pre-owned vehicle sales are subject to a $599 documentation fee, $149 Fuel Surcharge, $599 Safety and Convenience Fee and $500 Finance Placement Fee (if applicable) plus applicable taxes. ***<br /> <br /> VSA Dealer# 40139</p> <p>*All prices plus applicable taxes, applicable environmental recovery charges, documentation of $599 and full tank of fuel surcharge of $76 if a full tank is chosen. <br />Other protection items available that are not included in the above price:<br />Tire & Rim Protection and Key fob insurance starting from $599<br />Service contracts (extended warranties) for coverage up to 7 years and 200,000 kms starting from $599<br />Custom vehicle accessory packages, mudflaps and deflectors, tire and rim packages, lift kits, exhaust kits and tonneau covers, canopies and much more that can be added to your payment at time of purchase<br />Undercoating, rust modules, and full protection packages starting from $199<br />Financing Fee of $500 when applicable<br />Flexible life, disability and critical illness insurances to protect portions of or the entire length of vehicle loan</p>

2020 Ford Transit 250

4,502 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2020 Ford Transit 250

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Ford Transit 250

Location

Mainland Ford

14530 104th Ave, Surrey, BC V3R 1L9

604-588-9921

  1. 11025335
  2. 11025335
  3. 11025335
  4. 11025335
  5. 11025335
  6. 11025335
  7. 11025335
  8. 11025335
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
4,502KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FTBR1Y88LKA64682

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # P4682
  • Mileage 4,502 KM

Vehicle Description

Embracing the spirit of innovation and captivating design, behold our latest automotive masterpiece, the 2020 Ford Transit-250 Cargo Base, exclusively at Mainland Ford..

This is not just another van; this is a symbol of power, versatility, and reliability, a vehicle that stands a cut above the rest..
With only 4502 km on the clock, it's practically new, just waiting for the right owner to embark on the road less traveled.. The dazzling white exterior is more than just a colour; it's a statement of style, of elegance, and of undeniable presence.

Its robust 3.5L 6-cylinder engine, paired with a seamless 10-speed automatic transmission, offers an exhilarating and smooth drive, making every journey an adventure..
The Ford Transit-250 Cargo Base is not just a van; it's a mobile office, a cargo holder, and a comfortable cruiser all in one.. Its spacious interior and smart storage solutions are designed with your convenience in mind.

The Transit-250 promises to be your trusted partner, whether you're transporting goods or heading out on a family vacation..
At Mainland Ford, we understand that purchasing a vehicle is more than a transaction; it's an experience.. That's why we say, 'We speak your language.' Our dedicated team is ready to assist you in English, Spanish, French, and more, ensuring your experience is as comfortable and seamless as possible.

Today's thought of the day is, 'The best way to predict your future is to create it'. So why wait? Create your future with the 2020 Ford Transit-250 Cargo Base..
Take the lead, take the control, and drive the change you want to see in your life.. The road is yours to conquer.

Visit us today at Mainland Ford and let us introduce you to the van that's redefining the standard..
The Ford Transit-250 Cargo Base, where innovation meets practicality.. Come and embrace it






To apply right now for financing use this link:

https://www.mainlandford.com/credit-application



Looking for a new set of wheels? At Mainland Ford, all of our pre-owned vehicles are Mainland Ford Certified. Every pre-owned vehicle goes through a rigorous 96-point comprehensive safety inspection, mechanical reconditioning, up-to-date service including oil change and professional detailing. If that isn't enough, we also include a complimentary Carfax report, minimum 3-month / 5,000 km Powertrain Warranty and a 30-day no-hassle exchange privilege. Now that is peace of mind. Buy with confidence here at Mainland Ford!



Book your test drive today! Mainland Ford prides itself on offering the best customer service. We also service all makes and models in our World Class service center. Come down to Mainland Ford, proud member of the Trotman Auto Group, located at 14530 104 Ave in Surrey for a test drive, and discover the difference!



*** All pre-owned vehicle sales are subject to a $599 documentation fee, $149 Fuel Surcharge, $599 Safety and Convenience Fee and $500 Finance Placement Fee (if applicable) plus applicable taxes. ***



VSA Dealer# 40139



*All prices plus applicable taxes, applicable environmental recovery charges, documentation of $599 and full tank of fuel surcharge of $76 if a full tank is chosen.
Other protection items available that are not included in the above price:
Tire & Rim Protection and Key fob insurance starting from $599
Service contracts (extended warranties) for coverage up to 7 years and 200,000 kms starting from $599
Custom vehicle accessory packages, mudflaps and deflectors, tire and rim packages, lift kits, exhaust kits and tonneau covers, canopies and much more that can be added to your payment at time of purchase
Undercoating, rust modules, and full protection packages starting from $199
Financing Fee of $500 when applicable
Flexible life, disability and critical illness insurances to protect portions of or the entire length of vehicle loan

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Rear Wheel Drive

Additional Features

10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Mainland Ford

Used 2016 BMW 328 i xDrive for sale in Surrey, BC
2016 BMW 328 i xDrive 85,842 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2016 Audi S5 3.0T Technik for sale in Surrey, BC
2016 Audi S5 3.0T Technik 105,350 KM $29,900 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Honda Civic LX for sale in Surrey, BC
2019 Honda Civic LX 84,702 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Mainland Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Mainland Ford

Mainland Ford

14530 104th Ave, Surrey, BC V3R 1L9

Call Dealer

604-588-XXXX

(click to show)

604-588-9921

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Mainland Ford

604-588-9921

Contact Seller
2020 Ford Transit 250