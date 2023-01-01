$89,995+ tax & licensing
$89,995
+ taxes & licensing
Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre
604-496-5123
2020 GMC Sierra 3500
2020 GMC Sierra 3500
4WD Crew Cab 172" Denali
Location
Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre
12521 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V3V 3K3
604-496-5123
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$89,995
+ taxes & licensing
75,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 10414776
- VIN: 1GT49WEY8LF229231
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 75,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Blind Spot Monitor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty
Balance of Factory Warranty
Convenience
Proximity Key
Additional Features
Bed Liner
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre
12521 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V3V 3K3