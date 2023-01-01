Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 GMC Sierra 3500

75,000 KM

Details Features

$89,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$89,995

+ taxes & licensing

Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre

604-496-5123

Contact Seller
2020 GMC Sierra 3500

2020 GMC Sierra 3500

4WD Crew Cab 172" Denali

Watch This Vehicle

2020 GMC Sierra 3500

4WD Crew Cab 172" Denali

Location

Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre

12521 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V3V 3K3

604-496-5123

  1. 1694632116
  2. 1694632119
  3. 1694632123
  4. 1694632127
  5. 1694632131
  6. 1694632143
  7. 1694632149
  8. 1694632154
  9. 1694632159
  10. 1694632162
  11. 1694632166
  12. 1694632170
  13. 1694632173
  14. 1694632177
  15. 1694632180
  16. 1694632184
  17. 1694632189
  18. 1694632193
  19. 1694632196
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$89,995

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
75,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10414776
  • VIN: 1GT49WEY8LF229231

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 75,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Balance of Factory Warranty

Convenience

Proximity Key

Additional Features

Bed Liner
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre

2004 MINI Cooper 2DR...
 186,555 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2016 Nissan Versa No...
 92,915 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2018 Ford F-150 XLT,...
 179,432 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre

Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre

12521 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V3V 3K3

Call Dealer

604-496-XXXX

(click to show)

604-496-5123

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory