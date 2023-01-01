2020 GMC Sierra 3500

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$89,995 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 7 5 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 10414776

10414776 VIN: 1GT49WEY8LF229231

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Diesel

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 75,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Rearview Camera Blind Spot Monitor Exterior Fog Lights Interior Security System Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Heated Steering Wheel Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Seats Media / Nav / Comm Air Conditioning Premium Sound System Bluetooth Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Warranty Balance of Factory Warranty Convenience Proximity Key Additional Features Bed Liner Turbocharged Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Telematics Power Folding Mirrors Heated Rear Seat(s) Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.