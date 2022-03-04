$CALL+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
604-496-5123
2020 GMC Sierra 3500
Denali, LOCAL, NO ACCIDENTS, 1 OWNER
Location
Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre
12521 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V3V 3K3
604-496-5123
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8540048
- Stock #: AA2263
- VIN: 1GT49WEY8LF229231
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # AA2263
- Mileage 73,220 KM
Vehicle Description
Local, accident free, 1 owner, Denali, 6.6L diesel, 6 spd auto, 172" w/base, remote entry, remote start, leather, pwr heated cooled front seats, heated rear seats, heated steering wheel, navigation, climate control, bluetooth, backup camera, reverse sensing, sliding rear window, blind spoit monitoring, cross traffic alert, lane departure warning, security sys, fog lamps, aluminum wheels and much more to offer you.
Please drop by Brown Bros Auto Clearance for a look and a test drive. You'll be glad you did.
Brown Bros Auto Clearance Centre, home of the 30 day exchange policy. We finance when others can't. Easy pricing, easy payments, easy financing. Low finance rates. Cash back or deferred payments available. Visit our website: www.brownbrosautoclearancecentre.com to see our complete inventory of used cars and trucks in Surrey.
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.