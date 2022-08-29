Menu
2020 GMC Sierra 3500

31,410 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Go Dodge Surrey

855-996-3023

Location

Go Dodge Surrey

6280 120 Street (Scott Road), Surrey, BC V3X 1Y7

855-996-3023

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

31,410KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9092716
  • Stock #: 22RM6353A
  • VIN: 1GT49WEY4LF342903

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 31,410 KM

Vehicle Description

LOCAL, this GMC Sierra 3500HD features leather/heated/vented seats, dual-zone temperature control, cruise control, Onstar with Bluetooth, navigation system, sunroof, a leather wrapped steering wheel, rear window defrost, an auto dimming rearview mirror, rear 60/40 split folding seat, automatic headlamps, fog lamps, class IV hitch receiver with trailer brake control, running boards, rear corner bumper steps, chrome bumpers, alloy wheels and even more!Ready for immediate delivery from Go Dodge Surrey, this pickup comes with a 140 pointsafety inspectioncomplete along with a fresh oil change performed by a certified technician and a detail. Act now, call 1 877 391 7574 to book your test drive towards ownership.This vehicle may be leased or financed by anyone*, however, due to the recent increase in fraudulent vehicle purchase activity, Go Dodge Surrey reserves the right to decline any form of payment, including but not limited to cash, bank draft, certified cheque, EFT, or credit card.*on approved credit, see dealer for details.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Tow Hitch
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
GVWR
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
6-Speed Automatic
8 Cylinder Engine
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Aluminum Wheels
Sliding Rear Window
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain
Running Boards/Side Steps
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Bed Liner
Heads-Up Display
Wheel Locks
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Diesel Fuel
ENGINE
TRANSMISSION
11
A/T
Automatic Highbeams
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
SEATS
Gasoline Fuel
6-Speed A/T
Gasoline
Pickup Bed Tonneau Cover
Cross-Traffic Alert
Audio system
heavy-duty
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Driver Restriction Features
10-Speed A/T
Requires Subscription
front bucket with centre console
Premium GMC Infotainment System with Navigation and 8" diagonal colour touch-screen
6.6L V8 with Direct Injection and Variable Valve Timing
Front collision mitigation
Aerial View Display System
Front Collision Warning
350 LBS. (5148 KG) WITH SINGLE REAR WHEELS

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
