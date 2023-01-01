$CALL+ tax & licensing
2020 GMC Terrain
- Listing ID: 9572134
- Stock #: 23GK1166A
- VIN: 3GKALXEX9LL116299
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 35,057 KM
Vehicle Description
This well maintained 2020 GMC Terrain Denali features Leather seats, NAVIGATION, PANORAMIC dual-pane Power Sunroof, a back-up camera, air conditioning with dual-zone climate control, LEATHER Steering Wheel, a tilt/telescoping steering column, steering wheel mounted audio and cruise controls, automatic daytime running lamps, fog lamps, power heated exterior mirrors, black side roof rails, rear tinted windows, as well as 18-inch alloy wheels.Ready for immediate delivery from Go Dodge Surrey, this Terrain comes with a 140 point safety inspection complete along with a fresh oil change performed by a certified technician and a detail. Act now, call 1 877 391 7574 to book your test drive towards ownership.This vehicle may be leased or financed by anyone*, however, due to the recent increase in fraudulent vehicle purchase activity, Go Dodge Surrey reserves the right to decline any form of payment, including but not limited to cash, bank draft, certified cheque, EFT, or credit card.*on approved credit, see dealer for details.
