2020 GMC Terrain

35,057 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Go Dodge Surrey

855-996-3023

Location

Go Dodge Surrey

6280 120 Street (Scott Road), Surrey, BC V3X 1Y7

855-996-3023

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

35,057KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9572134
  Stock #: 23GK1166A
  VIN: 3GKALXEX9LL116299

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 35,057 KM

Vehicle Description

This well maintained 2020 GMC Terrain Denali features Leather seats, NAVIGATION, PANORAMIC dual-pane Power Sunroof, a back-up camera, air conditioning with dual-zone climate control, LEATHER Steering Wheel, a tilt/telescoping steering column, steering wheel mounted audio and cruise controls, automatic daytime running lamps, fog lamps, power heated exterior mirrors, black side roof rails, rear tinted windows, as well as 18-inch alloy wheels.Ready for immediate delivery from Go Dodge Surrey, this Terrain comes with a 140 point safety inspection complete along with a fresh oil change performed by a certified technician and a detail. Act now, call 1 877 391 7574 to book your test drive towards ownership.This vehicle may be leased or financed by anyone*, however, due to the recent increase in fraudulent vehicle purchase activity, Go Dodge Surrey reserves the right to decline any form of payment, including but not limited to cash, bank draft, certified cheque, EFT, or credit card.*on approved credit, see dealer for details.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Temporary spare tire
Daytime Running Lights
Luggage Rack
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Multi-Zone A/C
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet
4 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
2.0L TURBO
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
ENGINE
TRANSMISSION
A/T
Automatic Highbeams
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
SEATS
VVT
Gasoline Fuel
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate
Audio system
9-Speed A/T
Front Bucket
4-Cylinder
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription
ELECTRONICALLY-CONTROLLED WITH OVERDRIVE
SIDI
9-speed automatic 9T50
8" diagonal GMC Infotainment System with Navigation
Front collision mitigation
Front Collision Warning

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

