$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
White Rock Dodge
604-531-9156
2020 GMC Yukon XL
2020 GMC Yukon XL
SLE - Remote Start - Premium Audio
Location
White Rock Dodge
3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-531-9156
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
30,855KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8866253
- Stock #: 17060
- VIN: 1GKS2FKC2LR213761
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 17060
- Mileage 30,855 KM
Vehicle Description
This GMC Yukon XL is a traditional full-size SUV that's thoroughly modern. With its truck-based body-on-frame platform, it's every bit as tough and capable as a full size pickup truck. The handsome exterior and well-appointed interior are what make this SUV a desirable family hauler. This Yukon a cut above the competition in tech, features and aesthetics while staying capable and comfortable enough to take the whole family and a camper along for the adventure. This SUV has 30,855 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 355HP 5.3L 8 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Yukon XL's trim level is SLE. This Yukon SLE comes loaded with some amazing features like a premium smooth riding suspension, an 8 inch colour touchscreen featuring Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, SiriusXM and a premium Bose sound system, stylish aluminum wheels, active aero shutters and side assist steps. The interior also boasts some amazing luxury with front and rear parking assist, a power driver seat with lumbar, 4G WiFi hotspot, GMC Connected Access, a leather steering wheel with cruise and audio controls, rear view camera, remote engine start and keyless entry, Teen Driver Technology, tri zone automatic climate control, hill start assist, StabiliTrak electronic stability control, tow/haul mode, trailering equipment with a receiver and wiring, fog lamps, and heated power side mirrors for style, convenience and capability. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Remote Start, Premium Audio, Android Auto, Apple Carplay, Power Seat, Aluminum Wheels, Park Assist.
Used Vehicle purchases at White Rock Dodge ( DL# 40754) are subject to Fees Totaling $899 Documentation (Government Levies - as per FCA Canada) plus $500 finance placement fee and All Applicable Taxes.
Our history of continued excellence is backed by putting your interests at the forefront to help you find the vehicle you need. We're conveniently located at 3050 King George Blvd in Surrey. Our team of automotive experts look forward to meeting and serving you! DL# 40754 o~o
Vehicle Features
POWER SEAT
remote start
Remote Keyless Entry
Aluminum Wheels
Climate Control
Rear View Camera
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Premium Audio
Park Assist
ASSIST STEPS
TOUCHSCREEN
SiriusXM
4G LTE
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From White Rock Dodge
White Rock Dodge
3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2