$28,988+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
604-531-2916
2020 Honda Civic
Sedan EX CVT (2)
Location
OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch
3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-531-2916
$28,988
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10400421
- Stock #: 24UBNA09242
- VIN: 2HGFC2F78LH009242
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Crystal Black Pearl
- Interior Colour Black Fabric
- Body Style Sedan
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 24UBNA09242
- Mileage 49,417 KM
Vehicle Description
Fresh Oil Change! No Accidents! Heated Seats! Elevate your driving experience with the 2020 Honda Civic Sedan EX CVT, a masterpiece of automotive engineering that seamlessly combines style and performance. This compact sedan is the embodiment of Honda's commitment to quality, reliability, and innovation. Whether you're navigating city streets or embarking on a road trip, the 2020 Honda Civic Sedan EX CVT promises an unforgettable journey. he 2020 Civic Sedan EX CVT boasts a sleek and modern exterior design that turns heads wherever it goes. Its bold front grille, elegant lines, and eye-catching LED headlights make a statement, while the aerodynamic profile enhances fuel efficiency and stability on the road. Step inside the cabin, and you'll be greeted by a world of cutting-edge technology. The 7-inch touchscreen display serves as your command center, providing seamless access to Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration, navigation, and your favorite music. The Honda Sensing suite of safety features, including adaptive cruise control and lane-keeping assist, ensures you arrive at your destination safely. Under the hood, the 2020 Civic Sedan EX CVT is equipped with a fuel-efficient 2.0-liter 4-cylinder engine paired with a Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT). This dynamic duo delivers both exhilarating performance and impressive fuel economy, making every drive enjoyable and economical. he interior of the 2020 Civic Sedan EX CVT is designed with comfort and convenience in mind. With ample legroom for both front and rear passengers and a thoughtfully laid-out cockpit, you'll feel at home whether you're commuting or embarking on a long journey. The trunk provides ample cargo space for all your essentials. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $599 documentation fee.
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.