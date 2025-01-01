$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2020 Honda Civic
SEDAN
2020 Honda Civic
SEDAN
Location
Jim Pattison Auto Group
15377 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9
1-888-375-5854
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
42,672KM
VIN 2HGFC2F50LH029399
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Platinum White Pearl
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # WE6761B
- Mileage 42,672 KM
Vehicle Description
Price does not include $899 documentation, $599 used car finance placement fee and taxes. D#30394 Call 1-877-868-1775! Financing available OAC.
Vehicle Features
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Lane Departure Warning
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Locks
Mechanical
Air Conditioning
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Comfort
Climate Control
Media / Nav / Comm
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Additional Features
Hubcaps
Cloth Interior
Driver Side Airbag
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
