Price does not include $899 documentation, $599 used car finance placement fee and taxes. D#30394 Call 1-877-868-1775! Financing available OAC.

2020 Honda Civic

42,672 KM

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2020 Honda Civic

SEDAN

12707553

2020 Honda Civic

SEDAN

Location

Jim Pattison Auto Group

15377 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

1-888-375-5854

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
42,672KM
VIN 2HGFC2F50LH029399

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Platinum White Pearl
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # WE6761B
  • Mileage 42,672 KM

Vehicle Description

Price does not include $899 documentation, $599 used car finance placement fee and taxes. D#30394 Call 1-877-868-1775! Financing available OAC.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Lane Departure Warning

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Locks

Mechanical

Air Conditioning
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Auto On/Off Headlamps

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers

Comfort

Climate Control

Media / Nav / Comm

Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Additional Features

Hubcaps
Cloth Interior
Driver Side Airbag

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Chrysler Jeep Dodge Surrey

15377 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Jim Pattison Auto Group

1-888-375-5854

2020 Honda Civic