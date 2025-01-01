$25,989+ taxes & licensing
2020 Honda Civic
Hatchback Sport CVT
Location
OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch
3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-531-2916
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Crystal Black Pearl
- Interior Colour Black Combi
- Body Style Hatchback
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 24UTNA03742
- Mileage 62,324 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2020 Honda Civic Hatchback Sport CVT blends sporty styling with practical versatility. Powered by a 1.5-litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine delivering 174 horsepower and paired with a smooth CVT, it offers a balance of efficiency and performance. Exterior highlights include 18-inch alloy wheels, dual center exhaust, and aerodynamic accents. The cabin features heated front seats, a 7-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, remote start, and proximity keyless entry. Safety is enhanced with the Honda Sensing suite, including adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist, and collision mitigation braking, while a multi-angle rearview camera adds convenience for everyday driving. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $599 documentation fee.
