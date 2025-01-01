Menu
The 2020 Honda Civic Hatchback Sport CVT blends sporty styling with practical versatility. Powered by a 1.5-litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine delivering 174 horsepower and paired with a smooth CVT, it offers a balance of efficiency and performance. Exterior highlights include 18-inch alloy wheels, dual center exhaust, and aerodynamic accents. The cabin features heated front seats, a 7-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, remote start, and proximity keyless entry. Safety is enhanced with the Honda Sensing suite, including adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist, and collision mitigation braking, while a multi-angle rearview camera adds convenience for everyday driving.

2020 Honda Civic

62,324 KM

$25,989

+ taxes & licensing
2020 Honda Civic

Hatchback Sport CVT

12908456

2020 Honda Civic

Hatchback Sport CVT

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-2916

$25,989

+ taxes & licensing

Used
62,324KM
VIN SHHFK7H40LU303742

  Exterior Colour Crystal Black Pearl
  Interior Colour Black Combi
  Body Style Hatchback
  Transmission Automatic
  Stock # 24UTNA03742
  Mileage 62,324 KM

The 2020 Honda Civic Hatchback Sport CVT blends sporty styling with practical versatility. Powered by a 1.5-litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine delivering 174 horsepower and paired with a smooth CVT, it offers a balance of efficiency and performance. Exterior highlights include 18-inch alloy wheels, dual center exhaust, and aerodynamic accents. The cabin features heated front seats, a 7-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, remote start, and proximity keyless entry. Safety is enhanced with the Honda Sensing suite, including adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist, and collision mitigation braking, while a multi-angle rearview camera adds convenience for everyday driving. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $599 documentation fee.

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-2916

$25,989

+ taxes & licensing>

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

604-531-2916

2020 Honda Civic