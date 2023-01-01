Menu
2020 Honda CR-V

35,198 KM

Details Description

$38,995

+ tax & licensing
$38,995

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

604-531-2916

2020 Honda CR-V

2020 Honda CR-V

Touring 4WD

2020 Honda CR-V

Touring 4WD

Location

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-2916

$38,995

+ taxes & licensing

35,198KM
Used
  Listing ID: 10284798
  Stock #: 24UBPA11934
  VIN: 2HKRW2H95LH211934

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Grey
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Transmission Automatic
  Stock # 24UBPA11934
  Mileage 35,198 KM

Vehicle Description

Fresh Oil Change! Navigation! Heated Seats! Beneath the hood of the CR-V Touring 4WD lies a responsive 1.5-liter turbocharged 4-cylinder engine, delivering a perfect blend of power and efficiency. With its smooth power delivery and impressive fuel economy, you'll enjoy both spirited acceleration and fewer stops at the pump. The interior of the CR-V Touring offers a world of comfort and convenience. The 12-way power-adjustable driver's seat with memory function ensures you always find the perfect driving position. The available leather-trimmed upholstery and elegant interior accents elevate the cabin's ambiance. Seamlessly integrate your smartphone with the 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system using Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility. Access navigation, apps, and messaging on the go while keeping your hands on the wheel and eyes on the road. he Honda Sensing suite of safety and driver-assistive technologies includes adaptive cruise control, collision mitigation braking system, lane-keeping assist, and road departure mitigation. These features help reduce the risk of collisions and offer an extra layer of protection for you and your passengers. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a "True Price" dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $599 documentation fee.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

