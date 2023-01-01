$38,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
604-531-2916
2020 Honda CR-V
Touring 4WD
Location
OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch
3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-531-2916
$38,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10284798
- Stock #: 24UBPA11934
- VIN: 2HKRW2H95LH211934
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 24UBPA11934
- Mileage 35,198 KM
Vehicle Description
Fresh Oil Change! Navigation! Heated Seats! Beneath the hood of the CR-V Touring 4WD lies a responsive 1.5-liter turbocharged 4-cylinder engine, delivering a perfect blend of power and efficiency. With its smooth power delivery and impressive fuel economy, you'll enjoy both spirited acceleration and fewer stops at the pump. The interior of the CR-V Touring offers a world of comfort and convenience. The 12-way power-adjustable driver's seat with memory function ensures you always find the perfect driving position. The available leather-trimmed upholstery and elegant interior accents elevate the cabin's ambiance. Seamlessly integrate your smartphone with the 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system using Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility. Access navigation, apps, and messaging on the go while keeping your hands on the wheel and eyes on the road. he Honda Sensing suite of safety and driver-assistive technologies includes adaptive cruise control, collision mitigation braking system, lane-keeping assist, and road departure mitigation. These features help reduce the risk of collisions and offer an extra layer of protection for you and your passengers. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $599 documentation fee.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.