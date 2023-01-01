$CALL+ tax & licensing
Langley Chrysler
778-726-0815
2020 Honda Insight
Hybrid Touring - Navigation
Location
19418 Langley Bypass, Surrey, BC V3S 7R2
49,830KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9545470
- Stock #: M699798A
- VIN: 19XZE4F71LE400214
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 49,830 KM
Vehicle Description
Handsome and powerful, this Honda Insight isn't your average daily hybrid. It's a luxurious high tech sedan that's built with purpose and Honda reliability. This 2020 Honda Insight is for sale today.
Designed to change your definition of a hybrid, this Honda Insight is a forward thinking hybrid sedan with fashion sense and has a lithium-ion battery that has been cleverly stored beneath the seats, allowing for exceptional amounts of cargo space and plenty of leg room for up to 5 passengers. This Honda Insight blends gratifying good looks and electrifying performance with impressive fuel efficiency! This sedan has 49,830 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a cvt transmission and is powered by a 151HP 1.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Insight's trim level is Hybrid Touring. Stepping up to this Touring Insight brings even more value to your partner in eco friendliness with navigation, one touch power moonroof, leather seats, premium audio seats, rain sensing wipers, chrome accents, auto dimming rearview mirror, HomeLink remote, Wi-Fi hotspot, SiriusXM, and HD Radio. Other features include heated seats, proximity keyless entry, remote start, heated power side mirrors with turn signals, 7 inch driver information display, pedestrian safety noise, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth, audio display with HondaLink, and Siri EyesFree. This Insight also has an amazing driver assistance suite that includes collision mitigation with forward collision warning, lane keep with road departure mitigation, traffic sign recognition, adaptive cruise control, blind spot display, and driver attention monitoring. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Premium Audio, Heated Seats, Remote Start, Android Auto.
Book your Test Drive TODAY! All of our vehicles undergo a meticulous 121 multi-point inspection from one of our certified technicians. We guarantee our inspections and give you a complementary Powertrain warranty for 3 months or 5000 km from time of purchase so you know you are buying only the highest quality vehicles with peace of mind. CarProof reports available!
In light of recent events and to protect the health and safety of our customers and teammates, we are limiting the number of people in the store.
We are offering at home test-drives and deliveries as well as a new online virtual sales experience to better serve you during these difficult times.
SALES: sales@langleychrysler.com / 604-305-2862
SERVICE: service@langleychrysler.com / 604-305-2991
See all our used vehicles at www.langleychrysler.com or visit us today at 19418 Langley Bypass Surrey, BC. Contact us at 604-534-5355 to schedule a test drive today or send in a request online for more information.
All vehicles are subject to the following: Documentation Fee $699, Fuel Surcharge $149, Finance Placement $500, Safety & Convenience Warranty $599. Dealer #C3916.
Vehicle Features
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Sunroof
Compass
remote start
Leather Steering Wheel
PERIMETER ALARM
Engine Immobilizer
glove box
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 12V DC Power Outlet
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Sliding Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Systems Monitor
Seats w/Leatherette Back Material
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Heated Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
Cargo Features -inc: Spare Tire Mobility Kit
Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access and Power Fuel
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
Passenger Seat
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 8-way power drivers seat and 4-way power front passenger seat
Interior Trim -inc: Vinyl/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Digital/Analog Appearance
Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Honda LaneWatch Right Side Camera
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS) + FCW
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
Front splash guards
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Light tinted glass
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Grille w/Chrome Bar
Wheels: 17" Aluminum Alloy
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Spare Tire Mobility Kit
Wheels w/Machined w/Painted Accents Accents
Tires: 215/50R17 91H AS
Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Front-wheel drive
3.42 axle ratio
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Hybrid Electric Motor
40 L Fuel Tank
Lithium Ion Traction Battery
Engine: 1.5L 16V 4-Cyl Atkinson Cycle DOHC i-VTEC
Transmission: Electric Continuously Variable -inc: EV and Sport Drive buttons, ECON mode button and steering wheel-mounted deceleration paddle selectors
Integrated roof antenna
Bluetooth HandsFreeLink wireless phone connectivity
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Premium Audio
Navigation
Regenerative 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Collision Mitigation
Lane Keeps Assist
