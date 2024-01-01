Menu
Account
Sign In
ACCIDENT FREE!! LOCAL CAR!! ONE OWNER!! LOW KMS!! FULLY LOADED!! Options include: Power sunroof, Navigation, Heated leather seats, Power sliding doors, Build in Vacuum, Back up camera, Alloy wheels, and much more. This used 2020 Honda Odyssey Touring is now available to test drive at Jim Pattison Hyundai Surrey. This amazing local vehicle has been fully inspected at Jim Pattison Hyundai Surrey and all servicing is up to date. It also retains the balance of its factory Honda warranty. We always include a 30-day powertrain guarantee, 14-day exchange privilege and a CarFax vehicle history report with all of our pre-owned vehicles. For a limited time, this used Odyssey is also available at special financing rates! Call 1-866-768-6885! Do you prefer text contact? You can TEXT our sales team directly @ 778-770-1084. Price does not include $599 documentation fee, $380 preparation charge, $599 finance placement fee if applicable and taxes. DL#10977

2020 Honda Odyssey

42,037 KM

Details Description Features

$44,800

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Honda Odyssey

Touring Auto

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Honda Odyssey

Touring Auto

Location

Jim Pattison Auto Group

15365 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

1-866-768-6885

  1. 11523219
  2. 11523219
Contact Seller

$44,800

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
42,037KM
VIN 5FNRL6H8XLB503357

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Lunar Silver Metallic
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 6107
  • Mileage 42,037 KM

Vehicle Description

ACCIDENT FREE!! LOCAL CAR!! ONE OWNER!! LOW KMS!! FULLY LOADED!! Options include: Power sunroof, Navigation, Heated leather seats, Power sliding doors, Build in Vacuum, Back up camera, Alloy wheels, and much more. This used 2020 Honda Odyssey Touring is now available to test drive at Jim Pattison Hyundai Surrey. This amazing local vehicle has been fully inspected at Jim Pattison Hyundai Surrey and all servicing is up to date. It also retains the balance of its factory Honda warranty. We always include a 30-day powertrain guarantee, 14-day exchange privilege and a CarFax vehicle history report with all of our pre-owned vehicles. For a limited time, this used Odyssey is also available at special financing rates! Call 1-866-768-6885! Do you prefer text contact? You can TEXT our sales team directly @ 778-770-1084. Price does not include $599 documentation fee, $380 preparation charge, $599 finance placement fee if applicable and taxes. DL#10977

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Power Sunroof
Sunroof
tinted windows
Panoramic Sunroof
Privacy Glass
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Map Lights
remote start
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Digital clock
Adjustable Pedals
DRIVER INFORMATION CENTER
Remote Trunk Release
Electronic Compass
Inside Hood Release
Door Map Pockets

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Child-Safety Locks
Lane Departure Warning
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Sliding Doors
Power Locks
POWER SEAT

Mechanical

Power Steering

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
3RD ROW SEATING
Power Adjustable Seat
Reclining Seats

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control

Convenience

Courtesy Lights
Intermittent Wipers
Convenience Lighting Pkg
Cup Holder

Security

Anti-Theft

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio
Power Antenna

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features

Premium Audio
All Equipped
Backup Sensor
Entertainment Package
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Fully loaded
Flood lights
Power Lift Gates
Home Link System
Captains Chairs
Center Arm Rest
Rear Air & Heat
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Driver Side Airbag
Collision Avoidance System
Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors
Audio Voice Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Jim Pattison Auto Group

Used 2023 Hyundai KONA Preferred for sale in Surrey, BC
2023 Hyundai KONA Preferred 27,990 KM $26,800 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Hyundai Elantra Preferred IVT for sale in Surrey, BC
2024 Hyundai Elantra Preferred IVT 8,113 KM $32,800 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Hyundai Tucson Preferred AWD for sale in Surrey, BC
2020 Hyundai Tucson Preferred AWD 107,328 KM $24,800 + tax & lic

Email Jim Pattison Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Hyundai Surrey

15365 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

Call Dealer

1-866-768-XXXX

(click to show)

1-866-768-6885

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$44,800

+ taxes & licensing

Jim Pattison Auto Group

1-866-768-6885

Contact Seller
2020 Honda Odyssey