$47,000+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$47,000
+ taxes & licensing
Jim Pattison Auto Group
1-866-768-6885
2020 Honda Pilot
2020 Honda Pilot
TOURING 8P
Location
Jim Pattison Auto Group
15365 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9
1-866-768-6885
$47,000
+ taxes & licensing
44,010KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10160622
- Stock #: 5859B
- VIN: 5FNYF6H97LB506115
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 44,010 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Power Sunroof
Sunroof
tinted windows
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Halogen Headlamps
Tires: P245/50R20 102H AS
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
tilt steering
Trip Computer
remote start
rear window defogger
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Digital clock
Remote Trunk Release
Inside Hood Release
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
POWER SEAT
Mechanical
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
All Wheel Drive
Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic
Engine: 3.5L V6 SOHC 24V i-VTEC
Seating
Heated Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Ventilated Seats
Reclining Seats
Comfort
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Rear Air & Heat
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Cup Holder
Heated Outside Mirrors
Safety
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Traction Control System
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Media / Nav / Comm
Satellite Radio
Deluxe AM/FM Etr Radio
Trim
Leather Wrap Wheel
Additional Features
All Equipped
Entertainment Package
Reverse Park Assist/ Parking Sensors
Fully loaded
Leatherette Interior
Power Lift Gates
Center Arm Rest
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Driver Side Airbag
SiriusXM
Heated & Ventilated Front Bucket Seats
Honda Satellite-Linked Navigation System
Radio: 600-Watt AM/FM/CD Premium Audio System
Wheels: 20' Aluminum-Alloy
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Jim Pattison Auto Group
Jim Pattison Auto Group
Jim Pattison Hyundai Surrey
15365 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9