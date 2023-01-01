2020 Honda Pilot

$47,000 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 4 4 , 0 1 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10160622

10160622 Stock #: 5859B

5859B VIN: 5FNYF6H97LB506115

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Mileage 44,010 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels Daytime Running Lights Rear Window Wiper Power Sunroof Sunroof tinted windows Auto On/Off Headlamps Halogen Headlamps Tires: P245/50R20 102H AS Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Power Door Locks Tachometer Trip Odometer tilt steering Trip Computer remote start rear window defogger Navigation System Rear View Camera Digital clock Remote Trunk Release Inside Hood Release Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows POWER SEAT Mechanical Power Steering Trailer Hitch All Wheel Drive Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic Engine: 3.5L V6 SOHC 24V i-VTEC Seating Heated Seats Split Folding Rear Seats Leather Interior Memory Seats Ventilated Seats Reclining Seats Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel Dual Climate Control Rear Air & Heat Convenience Intermittent Wipers Cup Holder Heated Outside Mirrors Safety Power Brakes Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Power-Assist Disc Brakes Passenger Air Bag On/Off Traction Control System Child-Safety Locks DUAL AIRBAG SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG Media / Nav / Comm Satellite Radio Deluxe AM/FM Etr Radio Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features All Equipped Entertainment Package Reverse Park Assist/ Parking Sensors Fully loaded Leatherette Interior Power Lift Gates Center Arm Rest Auxiliary 12v Outlet Driver Side Airbag SiriusXM Heated & Ventilated Front Bucket Seats Honda Satellite-Linked Navigation System Radio: 600-Watt AM/FM/CD Premium Audio System Wheels: 20' Aluminum-Alloy

