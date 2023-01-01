Menu
2020 Honda Pilot

44,010 KM

Details

$47,000

+ tax & licensing
$47,000

+ taxes & licensing

Jim Pattison Auto Group

1-866-768-6885

2020 Honda Pilot

2020 Honda Pilot

TOURING 8P

2020 Honda Pilot

TOURING 8P

Location

Jim Pattison Auto Group

15365 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

1-866-768-6885

$47,000

+ taxes & licensing

44,010KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10160622
  • Stock #: 5859B
  • VIN: 5FNYF6H97LB506115

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 44,010 KM

Vehicle Description

ACCIDENT FREE!! LOCALCAR!! Options include Keyless entry, Push button start, Alloy wheels, Leather seats, Ventilated heated seats, Second row heated seats, Rear view camera, Navigation, Touch screen infotainment, Power sunroof, Power liftgate, Blue ray with theatre system, Wireless charger and much more. This used SUV is now available totest drive at Jim Pattison Hyundai Surrey. This amazing local vehicle has beenfully inspected at Jim Pattison Hyundai Surrey and all servicing is up to date.It also retains the balance of its factory Honda Canada warranty. We always includea 30-day powertrain guarantee, 14-day exchange privilege and a CarFax vehiclehistory report with all of our pre-owned vehicles. For a limited time, this used Honda Pilot Touring is also available at special financing rates! Call 1-866-768-6885! Doyou prefer text contact? You can TEXT our sales team directly @ 778-770-1084.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Power Sunroof
Sunroof
tinted windows
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Halogen Headlamps
Tires: P245/50R20 102H AS

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
tilt steering
Trip Computer
remote start
rear window defogger
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Digital clock
Remote Trunk Release
Inside Hood Release

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
POWER SEAT

Mechanical

Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
All Wheel Drive
Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic
Engine: 3.5L V6 SOHC 24V i-VTEC

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Ventilated Seats
Reclining Seats

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Rear Air & Heat

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Cup Holder
Heated Outside Mirrors

Safety

Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Traction Control System
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio
Deluxe AM/FM Etr Radio

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features

All Equipped
Entertainment Package
Reverse Park Assist/ Parking Sensors
Fully loaded
Leatherette Interior
Power Lift Gates
Center Arm Rest
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Driver Side Airbag
SiriusXM
Heated & Ventilated Front Bucket Seats
Honda Satellite-Linked Navigation System
Radio: 600-Watt AM/FM/CD Premium Audio System
Wheels: 20' Aluminum-Alloy

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Hyundai Surrey

15365 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

