2020 Honda Pilot

11,366 KM

$52,500

+ tax & licensing
$52,500

+ taxes & licensing

Jim Pattison Auto Group

1-866-768-6885

2020 Honda Pilot

2020 Honda Pilot

TOURING 8P

2020 Honda Pilot

TOURING 8P

Jim Pattison Auto Group

15365 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

1-866-768-6885

  1. 8656252
  2. 8656252
$52,500

+ taxes & licensing

11,366KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8656252
  Stock #: NU784627A
  VIN: 5FNYF6H97LB565715

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 11,366 KM

ACCIDENT FREE!! LOCALCAR!! ONE OWNER !!! Options include: and much more. This used SUV is now available totest drive at Jim Pattison Hyundai Surrey. This amazing local vehicle has beenfully inspected at Jim Pattison Hyundai Surrey and all servicing is up to date.It also retains the balance of its factory Honda warranty. We always includea 30-day powertrain guarantee, 14-day exchange privilege and a CarFax vehiclehistory report with all of our pre-owned vehicles. For a limited time, this used Honda Pilot is also available at special financing rates! Call 1-866-768-6885! Doyou prefer text contact? You can TEXT our sales team directly @ 778-770-1084.

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Sunroof
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
tilt steering
Trip Computer
Map Lights
remote start
rear window defogger
Navigation System
Digital clock
Keyless Entry
Rain sensor wipers
Cup Holder
Heated Outside Mirrors
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
3RD ROW SEATING
VENTILATED SEATS
Reclining Seats
Alloy Wheels
Rear Window Wiper
tinted windows
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control
Rear Air & Heat
Daytime Running Lights
Rear View Camera
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Traction Control System
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
Sunroof
dvd player
Satellite Radio
Rear Seat Audio Controls
Deluxe AM/FM Etr Radio
Anti-Theft
Leather Wrap Wheel
Premium Audio
Backup Sensor
Entertainment Package
Reverse Park Assist/ Parking Sensors
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Leatherette Interior
Power Lift Gates
Hill Ascent Control
Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror
Center Arm Rest
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Color TV
JBL Sound System
Driver Side Airbag

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Hyundai Surrey

15365 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

