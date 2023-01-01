Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Hyundai Elantra

123,551 KM

Details Features

$22,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$22,995

+ taxes & licensing

Jim Pattison Auto Group

1-888-375-5854

Contact Seller
2020 Hyundai Elantra

2020 Hyundai Elantra

Preferred w/Sun & Safety Package

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Hyundai Elantra

Preferred w/Sun & Safety Package

Location

Jim Pattison Auto Group

15377 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

1-888-375-5854

  1. 10036353
  2. 10036353
  3. 10036353
  4. 10036353
  5. 10036353
  6. 10036353
  7. 10036353
  8. 10036353
  9. 10036353
  10. 10036353
  11. 10036353
  12. 10036353
  13. 10036353
  14. 10036353
  15. 10036353
  16. 10036353
  17. 10036353
  18. 10036353
  19. 10036353
  20. 10036353
  21. 10036353
  22. 10036353
Contact Seller

$22,995

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
123,551KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10036353
  • Stock #: CA0788A
  • VIN: KMHD84LF6LU900363

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 123,551 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate
Generic Sun/Moonroof
SPACE BLACK
BLACK PREMIUM CLOTH SEATING SURFACES
Front collision mitigation

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Jim Pattison Auto Group

2020 Hyundai Elantra...
 123,551 KM
$22,995 + tax & lic
2016 Scion iM LOW KM...
 45,352 KM
$20,990 + tax & lic
2013 Hyundai Santa F...
 139,376 KM
$18,990 + tax & lic

Email Jim Pattison Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Chrysler Jeep Dodge Surrey

15377 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

Call Dealer

1-888-375-XXXX

(click to show)

1-888-375-5854

Alternate Numbers
1-888-891-6956
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory