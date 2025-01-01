$19,800+ tax & licensing
2020 Hyundai KONA
2.0L Luxury AWD
Location
Jim Pattison Auto Group
15365 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9
1-866-768-6885
$19,800
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Pulse Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # SU269770A
- Mileage 77,195 KM
Vehicle Description
LOW KMS!! CERTIFIED UNIT!! Options include: Keyless entry, Push button start, Leather seats, Heated seats & Heated steering, Apple CarPlay and Android auto, Bluetooth connectivity, Autonomous braking, Blind spot warning, Sunroof, Adaptive cruise control and much more. This used AWD SUV is now available to test drive at Jim Pattison Hyundai Surrey. This amazing local vehicle has been fully inspected at Jim Pattison Hyundai Surrey and all servicing is up to date. It also retains the balance of its factory Hyundai warranty, and with Hyundais H-Promise factory certified pre-owned program, we include an additional 1 year/20,000 km warranty for peace of mind driving, roadside assistance, 30 day/2,000 km exchange privilege and a CarFax vehicle history report. For a limited time, this used Hyundai Kona Luxury is also available at special financing rates! Call Toll Free 1-866-768-6885! Do you prefer text contact? You can TEXT our sales team directly @ 778-770-1084. Price does not include $599 documentation fee, $380 preparation charge, $599 finance placement fee if applicable and taxes. DL#10977
Vehicle Features
Jim Pattison Auto Group
Jim Pattison Hyundai Surrey
1-866-768-6885