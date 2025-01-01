$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2020 Hyundai KONA
Electric
Location
Murray Hyundai White Rock
3150 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-538-7022
Used
87,402KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KM8K33AGXLU076346
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Stone Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # IN67165A
- Mileage 87,402 KM
Vehicle Description
Recent Arrival! 2020 Hyundai Kona Electric Chalk White/Black Roof Electric Motor 1-Speed Automatic FWD
