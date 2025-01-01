Menu
Recent Arrival! 2020 Hyundai Kona Electric Chalk White/Black Roof Electric Motor 1-Speed Automatic FWD

2020 Hyundai KONA

87,402 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2020 Hyundai KONA

Electric

12777341

2020 Hyundai KONA

Electric

Location

Murray Hyundai White Rock

3150 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-538-7022

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
87,402KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KM8K33AGXLU076346

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Stone Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # IN67165A
  • Mileage 87,402 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival! 2020 Hyundai Kona Electric Chalk White/Black Roof Electric Motor 1-Speed Automatic FWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Murray Hyundai White Rock

Murray Hyundai White Rock

3150 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-538-7022

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Murray Hyundai White Rock

604-538-7022

2020 Hyundai KONA