$23,299+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
855-996-3023
2020 Hyundai KONA
Location
Go Dodge Surrey
6280 120 Street (Scott Road), Surrey, BC V3X 1Y7
855-996-3023
$23,299
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8537099
- Stock #: PB02504
- VIN: KM8K2CAA9LU477420
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 31,661 KM
Vehicle Description
**VEHICLE WAS ORIGINALLY PRICED AT $26,499. SAVE THOUSANDS TODAY!?With TONS OF MANUFACTURER'S WARRANTY LEFT, this 2020 HyundaiKona Preferred Package features HEATED FRONT SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, BLIND-SPOT MONITORING SYSTEM/REAR CROSS PATH DETECTION, 17-INCH ALLOY WHEELS, Android Auto & Apple CarPlay, 7-inch touchscreen, Bluetooth, air conditioning with manual temperature control, cruise control, rear 60/40 split fold rear seatbacks, power door locks and windows with driver's auto down, proximity keyless entry with push button ignition, LED daytime running lamps, automatic headlamps, fog lamps, a back-up camera, 17-inch alloy wheels and is powered by its 2.0L MPI 4 cylinder engine paired with a smooth 6 speed automatic transmission.Act now, call 1 877 391 7574 to book your test drive towards ownership today in this safety inspected Hyundai Kona with NO EXTRA DEALER FEES.This vehicle may be leased or financed by anyone*, however, due to the recent increase in fraudulent vehicle purchase activity, Go Dodge Surrey reserves the right to decline any form of payment, including but not limited to cash, bank draft, certified cheque, EFT, or credit card.*on approved credit, see dealer for details.
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.