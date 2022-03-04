Menu
2020 Hyundai KONA

31,661 KM

Details Description Features

$23,299

+ tax & licensing
$23,299

+ taxes & licensing

Go Dodge Surrey

855-996-3023

2020 Hyundai KONA

2020 Hyundai KONA

2020 Hyundai KONA

Location

Go Dodge Surrey

6280 120 Street (Scott Road), Surrey, BC V3X 1Y7

855-996-3023

$23,299

+ taxes & licensing

31,661KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8537099
  • Stock #: PB02504
  • VIN: KM8K2CAA9LU477420

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 31,661 KM

Vehicle Description

**VEHICLE WAS ORIGINALLY PRICED AT $26,499. SAVE THOUSANDS TODAY!?With TONS OF MANUFACTURER'S WARRANTY LEFT, this 2020 HyundaiKona Preferred Package features HEATED FRONT SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, BLIND-SPOT MONITORING SYSTEM/REAR CROSS PATH DETECTION, 17-INCH ALLOY WHEELS, Android Auto & Apple CarPlay, 7-inch touchscreen, Bluetooth, air conditioning with manual temperature control, cruise control, rear 60/40 split fold rear seatbacks, power door locks and windows with driver's auto down, proximity keyless entry with push button ignition, LED daytime running lamps, automatic headlamps, fog lamps, a back-up camera, 17-inch alloy wheels and is powered by its 2.0L MPI 4 cylinder engine paired with a smooth 6 speed automatic transmission.Act now, call 1 877 391 7574 to book your test drive towards ownership today in this safety inspected Hyundai Kona with NO EXTRA DEALER FEES.This vehicle may be leased or financed by anyone*, however, due to the recent increase in fraudulent vehicle purchase activity, Go Dodge Surrey reserves the right to decline any form of payment, including but not limited to cash, bank draft, certified cheque, EFT, or credit card.*on approved credit, see dealer for details.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Cargo shade
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Keyless Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
4 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
A/T
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Gasoline Fuel
6-Speed A/T
Cross-Traffic Alert

