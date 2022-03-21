$56,995+ tax & licensing
$56,995
+ taxes & licensing
White Rock Dodge
604-531-9156
2020 Hyundai KONA
2020 Hyundai KONA
Electric Ultimate - Navigation
White Rock Dodge
3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-531-9156
$56,995
+ taxes & licensing
25,598KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8751104
- Stock #: 16510
- VIN: KM8K33AG3LU065835
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Electric
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 16510
- Mileage 25,598 KM
This 2020 Kona Electric is a perky subcompact SUV that offers incredible range! The Kona Electric's cabin is much the same as the one found inside its gas-powered counterpart and is made from quality materials, is comfortable to drive, and rich with features. Visually, you can tell the electric version from the gas twin by the lack of a grill and slightly different wheels. Inside, you will also get a unique instrument panel with a large infotainment screen atop the centre stack.This low mileage SUV has just 25,598 kms. It's red in colour . It has a cvt transmission and is powered by a 150 kW Electric Motor -inc: 64 .0 kWh battery engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Kona Electric's trim level is Ultimate. This Kona Electric Ultimate it the highest trim level you can get and comes with a 65kWh lithium-ion polymer high-voltage battery offering over 400 kms on a single charge! Unique features include LED front headlights, ventilated leather seats, a large sunroof, heads up display and a larger 10.25 inch touch screen. It also comes with stylish aluminum wheels, a high tech lane keeping assist system and forward collision assist system, adaptive cruise control, blind spot collision warning, rear cross-traffic collision warning, and Infinity premium audio system, heated front seats and a heated steering wheel, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and Hyundai's BlueLink connected vehicle system, a proximity keyless entry system and much more! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Sunroof, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Infinity Premium Audio, Driver Assist, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Used Vehicle purchases at White Rock Dodge ( DL# 40754) are subject to Fees Totaling $899 Documentation (Government Levies - as per FCA Canada) plus $500 finance placement fee and All Applicable Taxes.
Our history of continued excellence is backed by putting your interests at the forefront to help you find the vehicle you need. We're conveniently located at 3050 King George Blvd in Surrey. Our team of automotive experts look forward to meeting and serving you! DL# 40754 o~o
Heated Seats
Sunroof
Adaptive Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Navigation
HEADS UP DISPLAY
DRIVER ASSIST
Proximity Keyless Entry
Infinity premium audio
White Rock Dodge
3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2