Menu
Account
Sign In
ESSENTIAL | AWD | APPLECARPLAY | NO ACCIDENTS | ANDROID AUTO | HEATED SEATS | HEATED STEERING | REAR VIEW CAMERA | REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY | BLUETOOTH | CLEAN TITLE | ONE OWNER | ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL | LANE DEPARTURE WARNING<br /><br />Recent Arrival! 2020 Hyundai Santa Fe Essential Stormy Sea 2.4L I4 DGI DOHC 16V LEV3-ULEV70 185hp 8-Speed Automatic with SHIFTRONIC AWD<br /><br /><br />Why Buy From us?<br />*7x Hyundai President's Award of Merit Winner<br />*3x Consumer Choice Award for Business Excellence<br />*AutoTrader Dealer of the Year M-Promise<br /><br />Certified Preowned ($995 value):<br />- 30-day/2,000 Km Exchange Program<br />- 3-day/300 Km Money Back Guarantee<br />- Comprehensive 144 Point Mechanical Inspection<br />- Full Synthetic Oil Change<br />- BC Verified CarFax<br />- Minimum 6 Month Power Train Warranty<br /><br />Our vehicles are priced under market value to give our customers a hassle free experience. We factor in mechanical condition, kilometres, physical condition, and how quickly a particular car is selling in our market place to make sure our customers get a great deal up front and an outstanding car buying experience overall. At White Rock Hyundai, we help you get where you want to go. *All vehicle purchases are subject to a $599 administration fee. *Dealer #31129.<br /><br />Certified. Hyundai Details:<br /><br />* 120 point inspection<br />* 1 year 24 hour roadside assistance<br />* CarFax<br />* Enjoy preferred financing rates on select models<br />* Transferable 6-Year/120,000 km Powertrain Limited Warranty. This is an additional 1 year/20, 000 km beyond the original factory warranty<br />* 30 day / 2000 km exchange privilege policy<br /><br /><br />Odometer is 36416 kilometers below market average!<br /><br /><br />CALL NOW!! This vehicle will not make it to the weekend!!

2020 Hyundai Santa Fe

58,733 KM

Details Description

$27,991

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2020 Hyundai Santa Fe

ESSENTIAL

Watch This Vehicle
12699360

2020 Hyundai Santa Fe

ESSENTIAL

Location

Murray Hyundai White Rock

3150 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-538-7022

  1. 12699360
  2. 12699360
  3. 12699360
  4. 12699360
  5. 12699360
  6. 12699360
  7. 12699360
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$27,991

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
58,733KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5NMS2CAD8LH147435

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # M4406
  • Mileage 58,733 KM

Vehicle Description

ESSENTIAL | AWD | APPLECARPLAY | NO ACCIDENTS | ANDROID AUTO | HEATED SEATS | HEATED STEERING | REAR VIEW CAMERA | REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY | BLUETOOTH | CLEAN TITLE | ONE OWNER | ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL | LANE DEPARTURE WARNING

Recent Arrival! 2020 Hyundai Santa Fe Essential Stormy Sea 2.4L I4 DGI DOHC 16V LEV3-ULEV70 185hp 8-Speed Automatic with SHIFTRONIC AWD


Why Buy From us?
*7x Hyundai President's Award of Merit Winner
*3x Consumer Choice Award for Business Excellence
*AutoTrader Dealer of the Year M-Promise

Certified Preowned ($995 value):
- 30-day/2,000 Km Exchange Program
- 3-day/300 Km Money Back Guarantee
- Comprehensive 144 Point Mechanical Inspection
- Full Synthetic Oil Change
- BC Verified CarFax
- Minimum 6 Month Power Train Warranty

Our vehicles are priced under market value to give our customers a hassle free experience. We factor in mechanical condition, kilometres, physical condition, and how quickly a particular car is selling in our market place to make sure our customers get a great deal up front and an outstanding car buying experience overall. At White Rock Hyundai, we help you get where you want to go. *All vehicle purchases are subject to a $599 administration fee. *Dealer #31129.

Certified. Hyundai Details:

* 120 point inspection
* 1 year 24 hour roadside assistance
* CarFax
* Enjoy preferred financing rates on select models
* Transferable 6-Year/120,000 km Powertrain Limited Warranty. This is an additional 1 year/20, 000 km beyond the original factory warranty
* 30 day / 2000 km exchange privilege policy


Odometer is 36416 kilometers below market average!


CALL NOW!! This vehicle will not make it to the weekend!!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Murray Hyundai White Rock

Used 2020 Hyundai Santa Fe ESSENTIAL for sale in Surrey, BC
2020 Hyundai Santa Fe ESSENTIAL 58,733 KM $27,991 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid Ultimate for sale in Surrey, BC
2022 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid Ultimate 50,591 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2013 Hyundai Accent GL for sale in Surrey, BC
2013 Hyundai Accent GL 19,556 KM $12,991 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Murray Hyundai White Rock

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Murray Hyundai White Rock

Murray Hyundai White Rock

3150 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

Call Dealer

604-538-XXXX

(click to show)

604-538-7022

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$27,991

+ taxes & licensing>

Murray Hyundai White Rock

604-538-7022

2020 Hyundai Santa Fe