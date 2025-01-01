$27,991+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2020 Hyundai Santa Fe
ESSENTIAL
2020 Hyundai Santa Fe
ESSENTIAL
Location
Murray Hyundai White Rock
3150 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-538-7022
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$27,991
+ taxes & licensing
Used
58,733KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5NMS2CAD8LH147435
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # M4406
- Mileage 58,733 KM
Vehicle Description
ESSENTIAL | AWD | APPLECARPLAY | NO ACCIDENTS | ANDROID AUTO | HEATED SEATS | HEATED STEERING | REAR VIEW CAMERA | REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY | BLUETOOTH | CLEAN TITLE | ONE OWNER | ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL | LANE DEPARTURE WARNING
Recent Arrival! 2020 Hyundai Santa Fe Essential Stormy Sea 2.4L I4 DGI DOHC 16V LEV3-ULEV70 185hp 8-Speed Automatic with SHIFTRONIC AWD
Why Buy From us?
*7x Hyundai President's Award of Merit Winner
*3x Consumer Choice Award for Business Excellence
*AutoTrader Dealer of the Year M-Promise
Certified Preowned ($995 value):
- 30-day/2,000 Km Exchange Program
- 3-day/300 Km Money Back Guarantee
- Comprehensive 144 Point Mechanical Inspection
- Full Synthetic Oil Change
- BC Verified CarFax
- Minimum 6 Month Power Train Warranty
Our vehicles are priced under market value to give our customers a hassle free experience. We factor in mechanical condition, kilometres, physical condition, and how quickly a particular car is selling in our market place to make sure our customers get a great deal up front and an outstanding car buying experience overall. At White Rock Hyundai, we help you get where you want to go. *All vehicle purchases are subject to a $599 administration fee. *Dealer #31129.
Certified. Hyundai Details:
* 120 point inspection
* 1 year 24 hour roadside assistance
* CarFax
* Enjoy preferred financing rates on select models
* Transferable 6-Year/120,000 km Powertrain Limited Warranty. This is an additional 1 year/20, 000 km beyond the original factory warranty
* 30 day / 2000 km exchange privilege policy
Odometer is 36416 kilometers below market average!
CALL NOW!! This vehicle will not make it to the weekend!!
Recent Arrival! 2020 Hyundai Santa Fe Essential Stormy Sea 2.4L I4 DGI DOHC 16V LEV3-ULEV70 185hp 8-Speed Automatic with SHIFTRONIC AWD
Why Buy From us?
*7x Hyundai President's Award of Merit Winner
*3x Consumer Choice Award for Business Excellence
*AutoTrader Dealer of the Year M-Promise
Certified Preowned ($995 value):
- 30-day/2,000 Km Exchange Program
- 3-day/300 Km Money Back Guarantee
- Comprehensive 144 Point Mechanical Inspection
- Full Synthetic Oil Change
- BC Verified CarFax
- Minimum 6 Month Power Train Warranty
Our vehicles are priced under market value to give our customers a hassle free experience. We factor in mechanical condition, kilometres, physical condition, and how quickly a particular car is selling in our market place to make sure our customers get a great deal up front and an outstanding car buying experience overall. At White Rock Hyundai, we help you get where you want to go. *All vehicle purchases are subject to a $599 administration fee. *Dealer #31129.
Certified. Hyundai Details:
* 120 point inspection
* 1 year 24 hour roadside assistance
* CarFax
* Enjoy preferred financing rates on select models
* Transferable 6-Year/120,000 km Powertrain Limited Warranty. This is an additional 1 year/20, 000 km beyond the original factory warranty
* 30 day / 2000 km exchange privilege policy
Odometer is 36416 kilometers below market average!
CALL NOW!! This vehicle will not make it to the weekend!!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Murray Hyundai White Rock
2020 Hyundai Santa Fe ESSENTIAL 58,733 KM $27,991 + tax & lic
2022 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid Ultimate 50,591 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2013 Hyundai Accent GL 19,556 KM $12,991 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Murray Hyundai White Rock
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Murray Hyundai White Rock
3150 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
Call Dealer
604-538-XXXX(click to show)
$27,991
+ taxes & licensing>
Murray Hyundai White Rock
604-538-7022
2020 Hyundai Santa Fe