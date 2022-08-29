Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Hyundai Sonata

15,514 KM

Details Description Features

$40,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$40,999

+ taxes & licensing

Go Dodge Surrey

855-996-3023

Contact Seller
2020 Hyundai Sonata

2020 Hyundai Sonata

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Hyundai Sonata

Location

Go Dodge Surrey

6280 120 Street (Scott Road), Surrey, BC V3X 1Y7

855-996-3023

  1. 9025126
  2. 9025126
  3. 9025126
  4. 9025126
  5. 9025126
  6. 9025126
  7. 9025126
  8. 9025126
  9. 9025126
Contact Seller
Sale

$40,999

+ taxes & licensing

15,514KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9025126
  • Stock #: PB03248
  • VIN: 5NPEH4J27LH053095

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 15,514 KM

Vehicle Description

Shown in Grey, this 2020 Hyundai Sonata Ultimate comes nicely equipped with LEATHER HEATED/VENTILATED FORNT SEATS, NAVIGATION, POWER SUNROOF, FRONT AND REAR PARK ASSIST, BACK-UP CAMERA, power front seats, heated rear seats, touch-screen with Apple Carplay/Google Android Auto, dual-zone temperature control, premium speakers, premium projector LED headlights, hidden exhaust, rain-sensing windshield wipers, remote keyless entry and ignition, and 19-inch alloy wheels.Act now, call 1 877 391 7574 to book your test drive towards ownership today in this safety inspected Sonata with NO EXTRA DEALER FEES and TONS OF MANUFACTURER'S WARRANTY LEFT.This vehicle may be leased or financed by anyone*, however, due to the recent increase in fraudulent vehicle purchase activity, Go Dodge Surrey reserves the right to decline any form of payment, including but not limited to cash, bank draft, certified cheque, EFT, or credit card. *on approved credit, see dealer for details.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Panoramic Roof
Rear Defrost
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
4 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Heads-Up Display
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
A/T
Automatic Highbeams
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Gasoline Fuel
8-Speed A/T
Led Headlights
Hands-Free Liftgate
Automatic Parking
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Rear Collision Mitigation
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring
Cruise Control Steering Assist
Aerial View Display System
Remote Parking System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Go Dodge Surrey

2018 GMC Sierra 3500...
 76,450 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2022 Kia Forte
2,476 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2018 Audi S5 Sportba...
 37,003 KM
$48,999 + tax & lic

Email Go Dodge Surrey

Go Dodge Surrey

Go Dodge Surrey

6280 120 Street (Scott Road), Surrey, BC V3X 1Y7

Call Dealer

855-996-XXXX

(click to show)

855-996-3023

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory