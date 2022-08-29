$40,999+ tax & licensing
2020 Hyundai Sonata
Go Dodge Surrey
6280 120 Street (Scott Road), Surrey, BC V3X 1Y7
$40,999
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9025126
- Stock #: PB03248
- VIN: 5NPEH4J27LH053095
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 15,514 KM
Vehicle Description
Shown in Grey, this 2020 Hyundai Sonata Ultimate comes nicely equipped with LEATHER HEATED/VENTILATED FORNT SEATS, NAVIGATION, POWER SUNROOF, FRONT AND REAR PARK ASSIST, BACK-UP CAMERA, power front seats, heated rear seats, touch-screen with Apple Carplay/Google Android Auto, dual-zone temperature control, premium speakers, premium projector LED headlights, hidden exhaust, rain-sensing windshield wipers, remote keyless entry and ignition, and 19-inch alloy wheels.Act now, call 1 877 391 7574 to book your test drive towards ownership today in this safety inspected Sonata with NO EXTRA DEALER FEES and TONS OF MANUFACTURER'S WARRANTY LEFT.This vehicle may be leased or financed by anyone*, however, due to the recent increase in fraudulent vehicle purchase activity, Go Dodge Surrey reserves the right to decline any form of payment, including but not limited to cash, bank draft, certified cheque, EFT, or credit card. *on approved credit, see dealer for details.
