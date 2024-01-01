$CALL+ tax & licensing
2020 Hyundai Tucson
Preferred
2020 Hyundai Tucson
Preferred
Location
Murray Hyundai White Rock
3150 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-538-7022
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
CALL
Excellent Condition
VIN KM8J3CA41LU273004
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # M4119
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
Recent Arrival! 2020 Hyundai Tucson Preferred Black Noir Pearl 2.0L 4-Cylinder 6-Speed Automatic with Overdrive AWD
AWD.
Certified. Hyundai Details:
* 120 point inspection
* CarFax
* 30 day / 2000 km exchange privilege policy
* Transferable 6-Year/120,000 km Powertrain Limited Warranty. This is an additional 1 year/20, 000 km beyond the original factory warranty
* 1 year 24 hour roadside assistance
* Enjoy preferred financing rates on select models
Reviews:
* Most owners say this era of Tucson attracted their attention with unique exterior styling, and sealed the deal with a great balance of comfortable ride quality and sporty, spirited driving dynamics. Bang-for-the-buck was highly rated as well. Source: autoTRADER.ca
Murray Hyundai White Rock
3150 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
2020 Hyundai Tucson