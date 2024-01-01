Menu
Recent Arrival! 2020 Hyundai Tucson Preferred Black Noir Pearl 2.0L 4-Cylinder 6-Speed Automatic with Overdrive AWD

AWD.


Certified. Hyundai Details:

 * 120 point inspection
 * CarFax
 * 30 day / 2000 km exchange privilege policy
 * Transferable 6-Year/120,000 km Powertrain Limited Warranty. This is an additional 1 year/20, 000 km beyond the original factory warranty
 * 1 year 24 hour roadside assistance
 * Enjoy preferred financing rates on select models


Reviews:
 * Most owners say this era of Tucson attracted their attention with unique exterior styling, and sealed the deal with a great balance of comfortable ride quality and sporty, spirited driving dynamics. Bang-for-the-buck was highly rated as well. Source: autoTRADER.ca

2020 Hyundai Tucson

Details Description

Murray Hyundai White Rock

3150 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-538-7022

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

VIN KM8J3CA41LU273004

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # M4119
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival! 2020 Hyundai Tucson Preferred Black Noir Pearl 2.0L 4-Cylinder 6-Speed Automatic with Overdrive AWD

AWD.


Certified. Hyundai Details:

* 120 point inspection
* CarFax
* 30 day / 2000 km exchange privilege policy
* Transferable 6-Year/120,000 km Powertrain Limited Warranty. This is an additional 1 year/20, 000 km beyond the original factory warranty
* 1 year 24 hour roadside assistance
* Enjoy preferred financing rates on select models


Reviews:
* Most owners say this era of Tucson attracted their attention with unique exterior styling, and sealed the deal with a great balance of comfortable ride quality and sporty, spirited driving dynamics. Bang-for-the-buck was highly rated as well. Source: autoTRADER.ca

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

